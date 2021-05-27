Update 227: COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta (May 27, 4 p.m.)

Alberta’s Open for Summer Plan puts the power to ease restrictions in Albertans’ hands. Get vaccinated as soon as possible so everyone can safely get back to normal.
- Over the last 24 hours, 513 new cases were identified.
- There are 538 people in hospital due to COVID-19, including 150 in intensive care.
- There are 10,017 active cases in the province.
- To date, 213,721 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.
- In the last 24 hours, there was one additional COVID-related death reported: one on May 25.
- The testing positivity rate was 6.1 per cent.
- There were 9,017 tests (4,501,525 total) completed in the last 24 hours and a total of 2,135,890 people tested overall.
- All zones across the province have cases:
- Calgary Zone: 4,150 active cases and 87,003 recovered
- South Zone: 591 active cases and 11,515 recovered
- Edmonton Zone: 2,616 active cases and 72,655 recovered
- North Zone: 1,511 active cases and 23,852 recovered
- Central Zone: 1,145 active cases and 18,680 recovered
- Four active cases and 16 recovered cases in zones to be confirmed
- Additional information, including case totals, is online.
- Alberta has identified 312 additional cases of variants of concern, bringing the provincial total to 43,928.
- Currently, 565 schools, about 23 per cent, are on alert or have outbreaks, with 4,673 cases in total.
- 207 schools are on alert, with 566 total cases.
- Outbreaks are declared in 358 schools, with a total of 4,107 cases.
- In-school transmission has likely occurred in 862 schools since Jan. 11. Of these, 260 have had only one new case occur as a result.
- There are currently 75 active and 9,612 recovered cases at long-term care facilities and supportive/home living sites.
- To date, 1,254 of the 2,199 reported deaths (57 per cent) have been in long-term care facilities or supportive/home living sites.
Open for Summer Plan
- Alberta’s Open for Summer Plan is a three-stage road map to lifting health restrictions and safely getting back to normal as vaccine targets are met.
- Based on current numbers, the province will enter Stage 1 on June 1.
First drive-through vaccination clinic to open in Calgary
COVID-19 vaccination program
- As of May 26, 2,615,747 doses have been administered in Alberta, including 363,926 Albertans fully vaccinated with two doses.
- All Albertans aged 12 and older are eligible to book appointments through AHS or a participating pharmacy provincewide.
- Legislation allows Albertans up to three hours of paid, job-protected leave to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
- Albertans are able to track vaccination rates in their local geographic area.
Schools
Continuing care
Masking exceptions for health conditions
- The rules around exemptions from wearing a mask due to a medical condition have changed. Individuals are now required to obtain a medical exception letter verifying their health condition from an authorized health-care provider.
- The medical exception letter must come from a nurse practitioner, physician or psychologist. It may be presented when in a public setting, if requested by enforcement officials or retrospectively in court if a ticket is issued.
- This is modelled after the approaches currently used in Saskatchewan and other provinces.
Enforcement of public health measures
- Fines for non-compliance with public health measures have doubled to $2,000.
- Unpaid fines are backstopped with stronger fine collection actions and restrictions on registry services. For example, a person may have to pay their outstanding fine before they can renew their driver’s licence.
- Repeat offenders will be targeted with a new multi-agency enforcement framework.
Rapid testing
COVID Care Teams outreach
- If you or others in your home have been directed to self-isolate/quarantine by Alberta Health Services and are unable to do so safely at home, please contact 211 to discuss options, including accessing an assigned hotel to safely isolate (free of charge). Financial assistance may also be available in the amount of $625, upon completion of the self-isolation period.
Albertans downloading tracer app
- All Albertans are encouraged to download the secure ABTraceTogether app, which is integrated with provincial contact tracing. The federal app is not a contact tracing app.
- Secure contact tracing is an effective tool to stop the spread by notifying people who were exposed to a confirmed case so they can isolate and be tested.
- As of May 25, 314,741 Albertans were using the ABTraceTogether app, 69 per cent on iOS and 31 per cent on Android.
- Secure contact tracing is a cornerstone of Alberta’s Relaunch Strategy.
MyHealth Records quick access
- Parents and guardians can access the COVID-19 test results for children under the age of 18 through MyHealth Records (MHR) as soon as they are ready.
- More than 600,000 Albertans have MHR accounts.
Addiction and mental health supports
- Confidential supports are available. The Mental Health Help Line at 1-877-303-2642 and the Addiction Help Line at 1-866-332-2322 operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Resources are also available online.
- The Kids Help Phone is available 24-7 and offers professional counselling, information and referrals and volunteer-led, text-based support to young people by texting CONNECT to 686868.
- Online resources provide advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.
Family violence prevention
- A 24-hour Family Violence Information Line at 310-1818 provides anonymous help in more than 170 languages.
- Alberta’s One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- People fleeing family violence can call local police or the nearest RCMP detachment to apply for an Emergency Protection Order, or follow the steps in the Emergency Protection Orders Telephone Applications (COVID-19).
- Information sheets and other resources on family violence prevention are at alberta.ca/COVID19.
Alberta’s government is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic by protecting lives and livelihoods with precise measures to bend the curve, sustain small businesses and protect Alberta’s health-care system.
Quick facts
- Legally, all Albertans must physically distance and isolate when sick or with symptoms.
- Good hygiene is your best protection: wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face, cough or sneeze into an elbow or sleeve, and dispose of tissues appropriately.
- Alberta Connects Contact Centre (310-4455) is open Monday to Friday, 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.