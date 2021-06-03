Update 229: COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta (June 3, 3:45 p.m.)

Two doses of vaccine provide the best protection against COVID-19 and its variants. Book your appointments so we can safely get back to normal.
Latest updates
- Over the last 24 hours, 296 new cases were identified.
- There are 411 people in hospital due to COVID-19, including 120 in intensive care.
- There are 5,831 active cases in the province.
- To date, 220,357 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.
- In the last 24 hours, there were five additional COVID-related death reported: three on June 1 and two on June 2.
- The testing positivity rate was 4.6 per cent.
- There were 6,808 tests (4,546,523 total) completed in the last 24 hours and a total of 2,147,141 people tested overall.
- All zones across the province have cases:
- Calgary Zone: 2,379 active cases and 89,768 recovered
- South Zone: 367 active cases and 11,869 recovered
- Edmonton Zone: 1,522 active cases and 74,392 recovered
- North Zone: 816 active cases and 24,882 recovered
- Central Zone: 745 active cases and 19,433 recovered
- Two active cases and 13 recovered cases in zones to be confirmed
- Additional information, including case totals, is online.
- Alberta has identified 305 additional cases of variants of concern, bringing the provincial total to 46,025.
- Currently, 364 schools, about 15 per cent, are on alert or have outbreaks, with 2,968 cases in total.
- 142 schools are on alert, with 360 total cases.
- Outbreaks are declared in 222 schools, with a total of 2,608 cases.
- In-school transmission has likely occurred in 874 schools since Jan. 11. Of these, 266 have had only one new case occur as a result.
- There are currently 37 active and 9,663 recovered cases at long-term care facilities and supportive/home living sites.
- To date, 1,257 of the 2,236 reported deaths (56 per cent) have been in long-term care facilities or supportive/home living sites.
Open for Summer Plan
- Stage 1 of Alberta’s Open for Summer Plan is in effect. Albertans can now enjoy outdoor patios, personal and wellness services, and more outdoor recreation.
- Based on the current pace of vaccinations and decreasing hospitalizations, Stage 2 is expected to begin on June 10, provided hospitalizations remain below 500 and continue to decline.
Second-dose appointments open for booking
- Appointments for second doses of COVID-19 vaccine can be booked for those who received their first dose in March.
- Albertans will be able to schedule second-dose appointments in the order they received their first doses.
- Albertans who received a first dose of AstraZeneca can choose AstraZeneca or an mRNA for their second dose.
COVID-19 vaccination program
- As of June 2, 2,888,005 doses have been administered in Alberta.
- 64.6 per cent of Albertans have now received at least one dose and 11.3 per cent are fully vaccinated with two doses.
- Legislation allows Albertans up to three hours of paid, job-protected leave to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
- Albertans are able to track vaccination rates in their local geographic area.
Continuing care
Masking exceptions for health conditions
- The rules around exemptions from wearing a mask due to a medical condition have changed. Individuals are now required to obtain a medical exception letter verifying their health condition from an authorized health-care provider.
- The medical exception letter must come from a nurse practitioner, physician or psychologist. It may be presented when in a public setting, if requested by enforcement officials or retrospectively in court if a ticket is issued.
Enforcement of public health measures
- Fines for non-compliance with public health measures have doubled to $2,000.
- Unpaid fines are backstopped with stronger fine collection actions and restrictions on registry services. For example, a person may have to pay their outstanding fine before they can renew their driver’s licence.
- Repeat offenders will be targeted with a new multi-agency enforcement framework.
Rapid testing
COVID Care Teams outreach
- If you or others in your home have been directed to self-isolate/quarantine by Alberta Health Services and are unable to do so safely at home, please contact 211 to discuss options, including accessing an assigned hotel to safely isolate (free of charge). Financial assistance may also be available in the amount of $625, upon completion of the self-isolation period.
Albertans downloading tracer app
- All Albertans are encouraged to download the secure ABTraceTogether app, which is integrated with provincial contact tracing. The federal app is not a contact tracing app.
- Secure contact tracing is an effective tool to stop the spread by notifying people who were exposed to a confirmed case so they can isolate and be tested.
- As of June 3, 315,083 Albertans were using the ABTraceTogether app, 69 per cent on iOS and 31 per cent on Android.
MyHealth Records quick access
- Parents and guardians can access the COVID-19 test results for children under the age of 18 through MyHealth Records (MHR) as soon as they are ready.
- More than 600,000 Albertans have MHR accounts.
Addiction and mental health supports
- Confidential supports are available. The Mental Health Help Line at 1-877-303-2642 and the Addiction Help Line at 1-866-332-2322 operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Resources are also available online.
- The Kids Help Phone is available 24-7 and offers professional counselling, information and referrals and volunteer-led, text-based support to young people by texting CONNECT to 686868.
- Online resources provide advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.
Family violence prevention
- A 24-hour Family Violence Information Line at 310-1818 provides anonymous help in more than 170 languages.
- Alberta’s One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- People fleeing family violence can call local police or the nearest RCMP detachment to apply for an Emergency Protection Order, or follow the steps in the Emergency Protection Orders Telephone Applications (COVID-19).
- Information sheets and other resources on family violence prevention are at alberta.ca/COVID19.
Alberta’s government is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic by protecting lives and livelihoods with precise measures to bend the curve, sustain small businesses and protect Alberta’s health-care system.
Quick facts
- Legally, all Albertans must physically distance and isolate when sick or with symptoms.
- Good hygiene is your best protection: wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face, cough or sneeze into an elbow or sleeve, and dispose of tissues appropriately.
- Alberta Connects Contact Centre (310-4455) is open Monday to Friday, 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.