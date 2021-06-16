Update 232: COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta (June 15, 3:45 p.m.)

Albertans are encouraged to continue to book vaccination appointments as soon as possible so we can safely return to normal.
Latest updates
- Over the last 24 hours, 127 new cases were identified.
- There are 271 people in hospital due to COVID-19, including 68 in intensive care.
- There are 2,804 active cases in the province.
- To date, 225,627 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.
- In the last 24 hours, there were four additional COVID-related deaths reported: three on June 13, and one on June 14.
- The testing positivity rate was 2.9 per cent.
- There were 4,476 tests (4,611,956 total) completed in the last 24 hours and a total of 2,164,057 people tested overall.
- All zones across the province have cases:
- Calgary Zone: 1,175 active cases and 91,924 recovered
- South Zone: 105 active cases and 12,217 recovered
- Edmonton Zone: 660 active cases and 75,772 recovered
- North Zone: 532 active cases and 25,562 recovered
- Central Zone: 332 active cases and 20,139 recovered
- No active cases and 13 recovered cases in zones to be confirmed
- Additional information, including case totals, is online.
- Alberta has identified 85 additional cases of variants of concern, bringing the provincial total to 48,125.
- Currently, 220 schools, about nine per cent, are on alert or have outbreaks, with 1,667 cases in total.
- 111 schools are on alert, with 265 total cases.
- Outbreaks are declared in 105 schools, with a total of 1,402 cases.
- In-school transmission has likely occurred in 895 schools since Jan. 11. Of these, 276 have had only one new case occur as a result.
- There are currently 10 active and 9,722 recovered cases at long-term care facilities and supportive/home living sites.
- To date, 1,258 of the 2,274 reported deaths (55 per cent) have been in long-term care facilities or supportive/home living sites.
Open for Summer Lottery
- Alberta’s government will hold three draws for $1 million each through the Open for Summer Lottery to incentivize Albertans to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
- Albertans are encouraged to book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment if they have not received their first dose, as soon as possible.
- Any Alberta resident 18 and older who has received a first dose of vaccine can register to enter for the first $1-million lottery prize. Eligibility for the first $1-million prize will close seven days after 70 per cent of Albertans 12 years and over have received a first dose of vaccine.
COVID-19 vaccination program
- As of June 14, 3,408,407 doses have been administered in Alberta.
- 69.4 per cent of eligible Albertans aged 12-plus have now received at least one dose and 22 per cent are fully vaccinated with two doses.
- Legislation allows Albertans up to three hours of paid, job-protected leave to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
- Albertans are able to track vaccination rates in their local geographic area.
Open for Summer Plan
- Stage 2 of Alberta’s Open for Summer Plan is in effect. Albertans can meet in groups of up to 20, enjoy indoor or outdoor dining at tables of up to six people and resume indoor fitness activities.
- Stage 3 will begin two weeks after the threshold of 70 per cent of Albertans are vaccinated with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
Second-dose appointments open for booking
- Appointments for second doses of COVID-19 vaccine are available for those who received their first dose in April or earlier.
- Albertans who received a first dose of AstraZeneca can choose AstraZeneca or an mRNA for their second dose.
Masking exceptions for health conditions
- The rules around exemptions from wearing a mask due to a medical condition have changed. Individuals are now required to obtain a medical exception letter verifying their health condition from an authorized health-care provider.
- The medical exception letter must come from a nurse practitioner, physician or psychologist. It may be presented when in a public setting, if requested by enforcement officials or retrospectively in court if a ticket is issued.
Enforcement of public health measures
- Fines for non-compliance with public health measures have doubled to $2,000.
- Unpaid fines are backstopped with stronger fine collection actions and restrictions on registry services. For example, a person may have to pay their outstanding fine before they can renew their driver’s licence.
- Repeat offenders will be targeted with a new multi-agency enforcement framework.
Rapid testing
COVID Care Teams outreach
- If you or others in your home have been directed to self-isolate/quarantine by Alberta Health Services and are unable to do so safely at home, please contact 211 to discuss options, including accessing an assigned hotel to safely isolate (free of charge). Financial assistance may also be available in the amount of $625, upon completion of the self-isolation period.
Albertans downloading tracer app
- All Albertans are encouraged to download the secure ABTraceTogether app, which is integrated with provincial contact tracing. The federal app is not a contact tracing app.
- Secure contact tracing is an effective tool to stop the spread by notifying people who were exposed to a confirmed case so they can isolate and be tested.
- As of June 14, 315,298 Albertans were using the ABTraceTogether app, 69 per cent on iOS and 31 per cent on Android.
MyHealth Records quick access
- Parents and guardians can access the COVID-19 test results for children under the age of 18 through MyHealth Records (MHR) as soon as they are ready.
- More than 600,000 Albertans have MHR accounts.
Addiction and mental health supports
- Confidential supports are available. The Mental Health Help Line at 1-877-303-2642 and the Addiction Help Line at 1-866-332-2322 operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Resources are also available online.
- The Kids Help Phone is available 24-7 and offers professional counselling, information and referrals and volunteer-led, text-based support to young people by texting CONNECT to 686868.
- Online resources provide advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.
Family violence prevention
- A 24-hour Family Violence Information Line at 310-1818 provides anonymous help in more than 170 languages.
- Alberta’s One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- People fleeing family violence can call local police or the nearest RCMP detachment to apply for an Emergency Protection Order, or follow the steps in the Emergency Protection Orders Telephone Applications (COVID-19).
- Information sheets and other resources on family violence prevention are at alberta.ca/COVID19.
Alberta’s government is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic by protecting lives and livelihoods with precise measures to bend the curve, sustain small businesses and protect Alberta’s health-care system.
Quick facts
- Legally, all Albertans must physically distance and isolate when sick or with symptoms.
- Good hygiene is your best protection: wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face, cough or sneeze into an elbow or sleeve, and dispose of tissues appropriately.
- Alberta Connects Contact Centre (310-4455) is open Monday to Friday, 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.