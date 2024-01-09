Strathmore’s Rising Gymnastics Star, Olivia Jarvis, to Shine at Alberta Winter Games

A talented young gymnast from our neighboring community of Strathmore, Olivia Jarvis, is making waves as she gears up to represent Strathmore and our region at the prestigious Alberta Winter Games. With a remarkable journey that started at the age of three, Olivia’s recent accomplishments have earned her a well-deserved place in this upcoming sporting event.

Triumph in the Trials

Olivia’s journey to the Alberta Winter Games reached its pinnacle last month during the trials. The 12-year-old gymnast displayed extraordinary skill and determination, securing an impressive array of four gold medals in various categories: beams, floor, vault, and the all-around performance.

Notably, Olivia faced her most challenging category, bars, with unwavering resolve, finishing an impressive fourth. Her resilience and commitment to excellence are inspiring, and her achievements have not gone unnoticed.

Competing for Zone 2

Olivia will proudly represent Zone 2 at the Alberta Winter Games, alongside her three talented teammates. Zone 2 encompasses a diverse range of communities, including Okotoks, Canmore, Airdrie, Chestermere, and our own Strathmore. This event serves as an excellent opportunity for our local athletes to showcase their abilities on a broader stage.

“I would like to thank my coach, Judy; she gives the best pep talks and makes me feel confident,” Olivia expressed with heartfelt gratitude, acknowledging the crucial role her coach plays in her success.

Rising Above the Competition

In a field of eight zones across Alberta, Olivia’s exceptional talent has positioned her as the top qualifier in her zone, securing her spot at the Alberta Winter Games.

Dedication in Training

Olivia’s path to excellence requires rigorous training, with a staggering commitment of 19.5 hours per week in Calgary. Her relentless pursuit of perfection reflects her determination to achieve her dreams and push her skills to new heights.

Dreaming Beyond

While the Alberta Winter Games are a significant milestone, Olivia harbors even greater ambitions. Her dream is to secure a scholarship with the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) and ultimately represent Canada on the world stage at the Olympics.

Save the Date

Mark your calendars as the Alberta Winter Games are set to captivate Grand Prairie from February 16 to 19. Our community is eagerly anticipating Olivia Jarvis’s outstanding performance and cheering for her success.

As we support Olivia on her journey, we celebrate her achievements and look forward to seeing her shine as a gymnastics star, not just locally but on the global stage in the years to come.