As Stage 4 water restrictions continue across the Calgary region, a recent survey suggests many residents are making changes at home to reduce water consumption.

The restrictions were introduced March 9 while crews carry out repairs on the Bearspaw South Feeder Main, a major piece of infrastructure that supplies treated water to Calgary and several neighbouring communities, including Chestermere. Municipal officials have encouraged residents throughout the region to limit water use while the work is underway.

According to an online survey of 58 respondents, nearly 45 per cent said they are doing everything possible to conserve water during the restrictions.

Another 19 per cent reported they are not actively reducing their water use, while the remaining respondents said they have made smaller adjustments to their daily routines.

Some of the changes reported include running fewer laundry cycles by combining loads, taking shorter showers, and reusing collected water for household purposes.

Officials in Calgary say overall consumption remains within acceptable levels. The city reports daily water use has stayed below 500 million litres, a level considered to be within the system’s “green zone” during the repair period.

Stage 4 restrictions represent the highest level of water conservation measures used in the region. The rules generally prohibit outdoor watering and limit other non-essential water use in order to preserve treated water supplies.

Municipal leaders have said the restrictions are expected to remain in place for several more weeks as repairs continue on the feeder main.

Residents across the region are being encouraged to continue conserving water until normal system capacity is restored.

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