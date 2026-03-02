Provincial, Federal Representatives Continue Regional Outreach

Chestermere-Strathmore MLA Chantelle de Jonge and Bow River MP David Bexte are continuing a series of meetings with municipalities across southern Alberta, combining infrastructure discussions with opportunities for residents to connect directly with their elected officials.

De Jonge met with Rocky View County council in recent weeks to discuss recreation priorities in the rapidly growing Langdon area, where the province has committed funding toward new and upgraded community facilities.

According to the MLA, the provincial government is providing $500,000 to support the design phase of a proposed recreation centre in Langdon. An additional $78,000 has been allocated for improvements to the Langdon Community Association’s outdoor rink.

“These investments strengthen local recreation opportunities, support our growing community, and enhance quality of life for residents,” de Jonge said in a statement.

Langdon has experienced steady population growth in recent years, increasing demand for indoor and outdoor recreation spaces. Rocky View County has identified expanded facilities as a long-term priority, with early design work considered a key step toward securing future construction funding.

While the design funding does not guarantee the project will proceed to the building stage, it allows planning, site analysis and community consultation to move forward — work that is typically required before additional provincial or municipal dollars can be committed.

The outdoor rink upgrades are expected to provide more immediate benefits, improving winter recreation options and supporting local programming.

Federal engagement in Strathmore

At the federal level, Bow River MP David Bexte is continuing his constituency outreach with an open house in Strathmore on Tuesday, March 3.

The event will run from noon to 4 p.m. at 225D Wheatland Trail, and residents can attend at any time without an appointment.

Open houses are a common way for Members of Parliament to connect with constituents, discuss federal programs and gather feedback on local priorities.

Bexte’s office says the drop-in format is intended to make it easier for residents to raise concerns, ask questions about federal services or share ideas about regional issues.

Focus on growing communities

The recent meetings and public events reflect ongoing coordination between municipal, provincial and federal governments as communities in the Chestermere-Strathmore region continue to expand.

Population growth has placed increased pressure on infrastructure, recreation facilities and community services, making intergovernmental cooperation a key part of long-term planning.

Both representatives have indicated they will continue visiting municipalities throughout the year as part of broader engagement efforts.

For residents, the upcoming open house and the recreation planning announcements offer two opportunities — one to access government services directly and another to see early progress on projects aimed at supporting the region’s future growth.

