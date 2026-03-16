Regional pathway proposal could strengthen Chestermere’s link to neighbouring communities

A renewed push to build a regional pathway network connecting Calgary, Airdrie, and Cochrane could also strengthen Chestermere’s role in the growing system of recreational and active-transportation routes across the Calgary region.

The proposal was introduced at a recent Calgary city council meeting through a Notice of Motion brought forward by councillors Andrew Yule and DJ Kelly, with support from Mayor Jeromy Farkas. The motion directs Calgary administration to work with regional partners on what is being described as a Regional Active Mobility Corridor Plan.

While the motion focuses primarily on linking Calgary with neighbouring municipalities such as Airdrie and Cochrane, the concept builds on the existing pathway connection between Calgary and Chestermere, which has become a popular route for cyclists and recreational users travelling between the two communities.

For Chestermere residents, the discussion signals that the city’s pathway network could become part of a broader regional system that allows people to travel longer distances by bike or on foot without relying on major roadways.

Regional pathway connections have been discussed for several years, including a 2023 feasibility study tied to the Trans Canada Trail network. That study explored potential alignments connecting municipalities across Rocky View County but stalled amid questions about cost, right-of-way requirements, and municipal responsibilities.

The renewed discussion in Calgary revives the idea of developing coordinated active-transportation corridors that could serve recreation, tourism, and commuting.

One possible route to connect Calgary and Airdrie would follow Nose Creek for several kilometres east of the QEII Highway before linking to an existing pathway system near Highway 566 and CrossIron Drive in the Balzac area.

Alternative routing options discussed in earlier studies include utilizing urban corridors in Airdrie or following existing transportation routes such as the Canadian Pacific Railway corridor, though no final alignment has been determined.

For Chestermere, the concept highlights the city’s geographic position within the Calgary metropolitan region. With the existing Calgary-Chestermere pathway already drawing recreational cyclists, a larger regional network could increase visitor traffic while also providing residents with expanded options for safe active transportation.

Advocates for regional trail systems say they can help reduce vehicle congestion, improve accessibility for residents without vehicles, and promote outdoor recreation.

However, municipal officials caution that the project remains in early planning stages. Significant questions remain around land access, construction costs, long-term maintenance responsibilities, and how funding would be shared between municipalities.

Rocky View County officials have indicated they are aware of the proposal but have not yet received a formal request to participate in the project. Any future plan would need to align with county priorities and regional planning frameworks.

Calgary council has directed its administration to continue discussions with neighbouring municipalities through the Regional Table and develop a scoping report outlining potential routes, partnerships, and costs.

That report is expected to return to Calgary’s Infrastructure and Planning Committee by the third quarter of 2026.

For communities like Chestermere, the proposal signals that the region’s growing pathway network could eventually connect more cities and towns, creating a wider corridor for recreation, tourism, and alternative transportation across southern Alberta.

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