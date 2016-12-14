Mayor’s Message – December

During the last year, Council has focused on many things, but we made it a priority to do a better job of communicating with you. In keeping with that priority, here is an update on what we’ve been doing in our role as Regulator for Chestermere Utilities Inc. (CUI).

As you may know, Council recently approved a new Interim Rate Setting Process for 2017 rates with the intent of using that process to inform an even more robust process for 2018 rates.



Our first step in the new process came on December 1st when CUI published their 2017 Utility Rate Request on their website. We, like some of you, read through all the material that CUI provided and started to make notes and form questions. The CEO of CUI, Leigh-Anne Palter, came to Council on December 5th in the late afternoon to present information about CUI’s 2017 utility rate request. Over the course of an hour-and-a-half, she answered every Councillor question that she could. We have been advised by CUI that Council’s questions and CUI’s answers have been published on the CUI website along with resident inquiries. CUI will answer those questions that needed further information by December 15th on the CUI website.

I want to assure you that this new regulatory process that has been laid out is very rigorous. Council is asking analytical questions and evaluating all the information provided. We are residents too and understand the impact a rate increase has on families and households in our community. Every Councillor will be doing their due diligence, and since we are aligning to Alberta Utilities Commission (AUC) principles, there are clear guidelines for us to follow.



If you are interested in learning more about CUI’s Rate Request, we encourage you to visit their website for information. Residents are encouraged to attend the December 19th Council Meeting to observe the discussion about the rate request. If you have any questions about our role as Regulator, please feel free to contact any member of Council.

Patricia Matthews