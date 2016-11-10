MLA Report Nov 10

Hello Chestermere! We hope the beautiful weather has encouraged you to get out of the house and enjoy some fresh air this past week. It was quite a week up in Edmonton and we hit the ground running. The government is certainly off to a rocky start, being held in contempt this week for spending $5 million of your dollars on their World View Carbon Tax campaign to get all of you to buy into the need for this slush fund. The most unbelievable part of the process was when the Speaker of the house acknowledged the contempt and then simply accepted an apology from the Deputy Government House Leader as enough to let the situation go. We are demanding that the NDP pay you back for this nonsense. $5 million dollars could go along way to fixing some of the major infrastructure issues we have in Chestermere – Rocky View. We also started to debate Bill 25 which imposes a 100 Megaton emissions cap on the oilsands. There are a few interesting components to this bill that I would love to share with you. The first thing is their Oil Sands Advisory Group (co-chaired by an anti-oil, anti-pipeline activist) has not reported to the Government. The Panel was devised specifically to engage stakeholders, and I quote:

“The province is establishing an Oil Sands Advisory Group (OSAG) composed of members from industry, environmental organizations, and Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities to advise government on the oil-sands aspects of its Climate Leadership Plan and ensure that its initiatives are effective and widely supported, with allowances for new upgrading and co-generation.”

Now you and I would assume that would mean that the panel would need to report before the government rams through legislation that literally will disable the small and junior size oilsands companies. If they don’t want the panel’s advice why on earth are they spending your tax dollars on the panel in the first place? The second part is that the government has sold more leases than they have room for in their 100 Megaton cap. That means that there will be more stranded resources and assets and could mean more lawsuits against the government. It’s unbelievable.

The rallies against the carbon tax all over Alberta on Saturday November the 5th were a hint to this government that their policies are destroying this province, the industry and the incredible people who live here. Hopefully they will stop doing more harm to our economy.

On the flip side, the government did pass Bill 26, Ukrainian-Canadian Heritage Day Act in which September 7 shall now be known as Ukrainian-Canadian Heritage Day that celebrates 125 year of Ukrainian Heritage in Canada. It was truly an honour and a privilege for me to vote with the entire legislature unanimously to pass this bill, and to recognize the work and culture of these truly amazing people.

This Friday marks Remembrance Day. I had the privilege of attending the Sunrise Ceremony along with Peter Tindall this past Sunday at the Field of Crosses. The Field Of Crosses honours southern Albertans who died for our freedom. The incredible emotion I felt as I read the names and ages of those we have lost in battle was overwhelming. To a spectacular sunrise our Flag was raised as we sang Oh Canada along with the Alberta Gold Chorus, then responded to the Act Of Remembrance. The Flag was then lowered as the Last Post was played. Two minutes of silence was followed by the Pipers Lament, Reveille, and we sang God Save The Queen as our Flag was raised again and the sun illuminated the Field Of Crosses, “row on row”. There are 3186 crosses here. Think about that. We all owe a debt of gratitude to the fallen and “We Will Remember Them.” Please try to attend a Sunrise or Sunset Ceremony. It will change your life. My heartfelt thanks to Murray McCann who conceived and heads this project, Susan Schalin, and the hundreds of other volunteers who spearhead this every year. You are very special people. I will be at the Cenotaph in Chestermere on Remembrance Day. I hope to see you there.

We collect food for the Veterans Food Bank, and if you would like to make a donation please drop it off at our office. If you would prefer to donate cash contact Marie Blackburn, Manager, at 403-265-6304.

We would also like to invite you to a fundraiser for our very own and amazing Julie Rintoul, owner of The General Store. The General Store Staff are having a silent auction and pub night at the Dockside on November 26th to raise money for her treatment. We hope to see you there to help out this amazing woman who has given so much to our community.

Also just a reminder that the Chestermere-Rocky View AGM is on November 19, and the Paint Night is on November 20 both at the Toad and Turtle Pub on Barlow.