Calgary Police asking for help locating to people wanted on warrants

Through their partnership with the Chestermere RCMP, Calgary Police are asking for the public’s help locating two individuals wanted on Warrants.

Police are looking for 33-year-old Jason Howard Little and Janelle Brianne Umpherville, 26.

Little is wanted for warrants related to one count of possession of stolen property and five additional summonses.

In a press release, Calgary Police described Little as “5-foot-5 tall, with a slim build, short-cropped brown hair, a short goatee and brown eyes.”

Umpherville is wanted on warrants for theft under $5,000 and for failure to comply with recognizance conditions.

Described in the press release as “5-foot-4 tall, with a slim build, black hair, and brown eyes.”

Police are asking anyone with information on the location of either Little or Umpherville to contact the Calgary Police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org or by texting tttTIPS to 274637.