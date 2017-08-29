Culture and History at the Library

Children and adults alike had the opportunity to learn a little bit about Canada’s history and Blackfoot culture with a presentation at the Library Aug. 21.

“He was a fountain of knowledge, it was really, really engaging I thought,” said Chestermere Public Library Assistant Director Cathy Burness.

About 16 people attended the presentation by Adrian Wolfleg from the Glenbow Museum in Calgary.

While it was geared towards kids aged six to 12 the adults in attendance seemed to really enjoy it as well said Burness.

“It went very well,” she said.

Wolfleg, who is a member of the Blackfoot Nation, spoke about a wide variety of topics as they relate to the history of the Blackfoot.

While discussing the traditional way of life, he spoke about the food, language, hunting and trade, clothing, crafts, and the traditional territory of the Blackfoot.

Wolfleg also wove in traditional stories and family anecdotes into his presentation.

“It was really interesting to hear his stories of his family,” said Burness.

There were also artifacts brought from the museum for the attendees to look at.

“There was some pretty cool looking stuff he brought out,” she said.

“He had buffalo hide and beaded moccasins.”

Part of the talk that fascinated Burness was how different environments influenced crafting and clothing between different First Nations.

“The beading between one…First Nation and another might differ based on where they live,” she said.

An example that came from the presentation was of beading being higher up on moccasins made and used in wetter environments.

“If you’re going to get mud all over the bottom of your moccasins the beads are going to go on the top,” she said.