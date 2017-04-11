MLA report April 13

Hello Chestermere! Sunday, April 9 was the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge. I would like to share the words of Opposition Leader Brian Jean, speaking in the Legislature:

“The spirit of any great nation stems from great moments in their histories, moments that define them. Sadly, these moments are often conjured during war, where the true soul of a country is laid bare. For Canada no one need look any further than the Battle of Vimy Ridge to understand the defining spirit of what it means to be a Canadian.

In 1917, just 50 years removed from Confederation, our country was still considered by many of the world to be part of the British Empire. Far from home 100 years ago we had one of the greatest moments. We accomplished what had been deemed by many to be impossible, the capture of Vimy Ridge. The French and the British both had paid a terrible toll in previous attempts to capture the ridge. The ridge had become a symbol itself of the Great War, a symbol of death and despair.

Young, wide-eyed Canadians in their olive-green uniforms trained and trained for months in preparation for this battle. This was the first time all four divisions of the Canadian Corps would work together as one Canadian unit. On that cold Easter morning, in the face of enemy fire, snow, and sleet, we lost thousands. But our soldiers advanced, and they captured the ridge piece by piece. It was an absolutely stunning victory.

Our effort was celebrated the world over as a distinctly Canadian effort. No more was Canada just a dominion of the British Empire. At Vimy Ridge a nation, the nation of Canada, was truly born. So strongly had we distinguished ourselves that when the Treaty of Versailles was signed, ending the war, we weren’t included with the British Empire; we stood proudly as Canada.

It’s been 100 years this weekend since that great battle. We owe everything to these brave Canadians who stood for freedom, who fought for all of us. Thank You.”

It was great to meet so many of you last Saturday as Brian Jean and I toured the constituency. We held “Meet ‘N Greets” and Town Halls at Rocky View Stables near Indus, Indus Rec Centre, the Waiting Room Café in Kinniburgh, Springbank Heritage Club, Langdon Crossing, and the Chestermere Rec Centre. Brian shared his vision for our province and spoke about the potential of unifying conservatives in Alberta. He was very clear – there will be no “back room” deals. The best way to have a voice in the process is to join the Wildrose Party. It will take a 75% vote of the members to approve any merger so I urge you to join the Wildrose Party as many of you did last Saturday and add your voice. Visit www.wildrose.ca or call 403-907-0101 to join. $10.00 ensures you are heard!

A highlight of Brian’s visit was the opportunity to meet the Dalemead Quilt Guild. During the Fort McMurray wildfire crisis, not only did they prepare a load of quilts but Chris Bishop, head of their Comfort Quilt Committee, committee member Patti Beaury, and Chris’ husband and daughter drove to Fort McMurray with a trailer and delivered them to a Fire Hall. Brian was thrilled to be able to thank the Guild in person. When disaster strikes, Albertans step up and help their neighbours. The Dalemead Quilt Guild is a shining example of the spirit of Alberta. I would like to add my thanks to the Guild and I hope to see some entries from them in this year’s Red Ribbon competition September 9!

The recent Provincial Budget had no good news for our jam-packed schools here in Chestermere – Rocky View. When I questioned the Education Minister in the Legislature, he falsely claimed that two schools had been approved in the constituency. No schools have been approved here even though our schools are desperately overcrowded. One K-9 school managed to make the “Unfunded Capital” list, subject to the whims of the Government. I am pleased to report though that the Minister did agree to sit down with Rocky View Schools and learn about the problems firsthand. Now we need some action.

Another area where we need some action is the presence of links to inappropriate, sexually explicit material on the Alberta Education website. This is completely wrong and I have been demanding accountability from the Minister, so far with no success. I will continue to press the Government to come clean about who is responsible for this and a promise that this practice will stop.

As always, we love to hear from you.