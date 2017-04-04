MLA Report April 6

Hello Chestermere,

As you may know, this past April 2, 2017, was World Autism Awareness Day. April is also Autism Awareness Month. A UN General Assembly resolution states persons with disabilities “should enjoy a full and decent life, in conditions which ensure dignity, promote self-reliance and facilitate the child’s active participation in the community, as well as the full enjoyment of all human rights and fundamental freedoms on an equal basis with other children.”

There are many stigmas attached to conditions and disabilities that we do not understand, or things that make us feel uncomfortable. Our autistic populations live their lives through unique and different interactions that are unusual, as processing sensory information is tricky. Inclusion and empowerment are the keys to bringing our autistic populations into the main stream. Many employers are beginning to recognize that these people have unique and valuable abilities and are actively seeking to hire them. Let’s shift the perspective on these incredible individuals!

I can honestly say that for me, I am constantly surprised and inspired by these incredibly dedicated and able individuals. As parents our journeys are challenging but magnificent. Our children are beautiful and amazing and I am so proud to be able to advocate for the families of these truly fabulous people. Let’s change the conversation from pity to joy, and tolerance to acceptance.

I hope to see many of you Saturday April 8 in Indus at the Rec Centre 10 – 11 AM or Chestermere at the MPP Room 6 – 9 PM. Opposition Leader Brian Jean will be talking about the way forward for Alberta. The future of this province is in your hands and this is a great opportunity to come out and participate in a truly epic time in politics in our great province. Admission is free.

This week we learned that the 13-member all party panel studying “how to keep children in government care safe” hit some serious road blocks. Serenity, the little girl who suffered a horrific death in kinship care in 2014, is the reason the panel was created. Members of the Wildrose party fought hard along with other opposition members to push the Government to do more than just acknowledge this little one’s death. The questions of who is responsible, who murdered Serenity and how do we ensure this never happens again are the questions that keep many of us awake at night, and the frustration over the need to answer these questions, and the outcomes of regulations that do not actually address these horrific issues is mounting. Serenity’s death is all of our responsibility, the present and previous Government included. We cannot let her story be swept under the rug. Her family and her memory deserve so much more than that, and it is time for action.

I would like to end this article with some personal observations. I am privileged to be the Shadow Minister of Education with the Official Opposition, and I am also the Shadow Minister for the Status of Women. One of the great privileges I have is to speak on panels discussing women in politics, and the amazing grace, competency, and collaboration that we along with our male counterparts bring to the table in any business, association, and other roles and responsibilities we have in life. I am surrounded by such amazing people, both those I agree with and disagree with, but that is democracy, and great democracy comes from great debate, discussions and passionate people. On that note I would like to thank my very dear friend Patricia Matthews for her incredible years of public service as Mayor to our City. We have been friends for many years and long before either of us were ever involved in politics. She is one of the most principled people I know, and I am grateful to her for the tremendous contribution she has made to our community. I would also like to wish all who are running in the upcoming municipal election the best of luck and good fortune going forward.

