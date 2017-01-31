MLA Report Feb 2

Hello Chestermere! Well another week has come and gone. We have had some incredible weather, a lot of men in Kilts, and piped in many a Haggis this year for Robbie Burns celebrations all over the constituency and it is not over yet! As I write this I am looking forward to the Whitecappers’ Robbie Burns Potluck.

I began this past week in Edmonton as part of a committee reviewing Bill 203. This was an NDP Private Member’s Bill intended to change the Fair Trade Act to increase consumer protection as it relates to motor vehicle repairs. After many hours and expert presentations it was decided to go back to the drawing board. The bill was laudable in spirit but redundant in practice as there is an arms-length group called AMVIC (Alberta Motor Vehicle Industry Council). Did you even know that such a service was available? I did not. From their website: “As Alberta’s automotive regulator our mandate is to provide consumer protection in Alberta’s motor vehicle industry through mandatory licensing for motor vehicle businesses and salespeople as required by the Fair Trading Act of Alberta and to provide a fair marketplace for automotive consumers and businesses.” This group has options for dispute resolution, and is funded by the industry. I will be pressing the industry to make this better known.

Many of you spoke to me about Brian Jean’s statement. The leader of the Wildrose Official Opposition has put forward a legitimate and thoughtful plan to bring conservatives together in our great province. This plan must be approved by the grassroots and he is willing to put his leadership on the line. This is about Alberta, and not just about winning the next election. This is about our future in this province, and many elections into the future. We want to build a strong conservative movement, and keep that momentum going. I am very proud to be part of the momentum and the movement, and I am so proud to be part of the Wildrose team. Please let me know what you think.

I was shocked to hear as I am sure you were that the National Energy Board has decided to restart the process for approving TransCanada’s Energy East pipeline. The Energy East pipeline is a critical piece of national infrastructure. This 4500 kilometer pipeline would carry a million barrels of oil per day, would create jobs, get us into the global market reducing our dependence on the United States (our biggest competitor) and effectively rid us of the need to import foreign oil. This seems like a no brainer. With the restart of the NEB ruling we are looking at 2020 at a minimum for a start date for this much needed pipeline and the loss of billions in revenue for our province. When you politicize an independent arms-length approval process to appease radical environmental groups as the Alberta NDP and Federal Liberal governments have done you end up with a mess like this.

As you know, the Provincial Government has decided to rewrite the school curriculum. The Minister was quoted as saying: “This is the most transparent exercise ever conducted in the education history of this province.” Perhaps we should take up a collection to buy the Minister a dictionary as he has a funny idea of the meaning of “Transparent”. The process has been conducted in secret for the last 6 months! We don’t even know the names and qualifications of those involved in the working groups! You, the public, have been taken out of the equation. You are not included in the discussions around your children and what the curriculum will look like. Why? What about accountability? Who is running this massive curriculum rewrite? What are they hiding? This is completely wrong as you have the right to be involved. These are your children whose future will be affected. I am keeping a close eye on this as the Shadow Education Minister and I will be pressing the Government to do the right thing and bring this into the open. Stay tuned for updates and please let me know what you think. Stay strong folks and please remember that we love to hear from you!