  • Advertisement

    Home / News / Features / A Chestermere Christmas

    A Chestermere Christmas

    Posted on December 24, 2018

    A chestermere christmas tim cover blankAn
    ‘Twas the night before Christmas, and all ‘round the lake
    Not a person was stirring, all taking a break;
    The stockings were hung at The Landing with care,
    In hopes that the Mayor soon would be there;
    The residents were nestled all snug in their beds,
    While visions of tax rebates danced in their heads;
    With deadlines long met,
    I settled down for a tiny night cap,
    When out on the lake there arose such a clatter,
    I sprang from my chair to see what was the matter.
    Away to the window I flew like a flash,
    Tore open the shutters and threw up the sash.
    The moon on the breast of the freshly cleared rinks,
    Gave the lustre of mid-day to objects below,
    When, what to my wondering eyes should appear,
    But CAO Bernie and six city councillors,
    Riding on ski-doos and leading the pack,
    Was Mayor Marshall Chalmers with a great big sack,
    Faster than speedboats across the lake they came,
    Heading to city hall, that was their aim,
    They sped past the Landing, Chestermere Station, and all.
    And with a bound, when they reached city hall,
    Up jumped the Mayor, taking his place at the podium there,
    With a twinkle in his eyes and a smile on his lips,
    He cleared his throat and prepared to speak,
    Good news! We’ve done it we found a way
    To cut your taxes this winter’s day,
    And from his sack he drew with a flourish,
    A scroll with the tax rate wrapped in a bow,
    Minus 2 per cent and no cuts to services somehow,
    And with a wink and a laugh,
    They were off in a flash,
    And As they drove off, I heard him exclaim,
    Merry Christmas to all and a happy New Year!
    –by Jeremy Broadfield based on ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas by Clement Clarke Moore.

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *