A Chestermere Christmas

‘Twas the night before Christmas, and all ‘round the lake
Not a person was stirring, all taking a break;
The stockings were hung at The Landing with care,
In hopes that the Mayor soon would be there;
The residents were nestled all snug in their beds,
While visions of tax rebates danced in their heads;
With deadlines long met,
I settled down for a tiny night cap,
When out on the lake there arose such a clatter,
I sprang from my chair to see what was the matter.
Away to the window I flew like a flash,
Tore open the shutters and threw up the sash.
The moon on the breast of the freshly cleared rinks,
Gave the lustre of mid-day to objects below,
When, what to my wondering eyes should appear,
But CAO Bernie and six city councillors,
Riding on ski-doos and leading the pack,
Was Mayor Marshall Chalmers with a great big sack,
Faster than speedboats across the lake they came,
Heading to city hall, that was their aim,
They sped past the Landing, Chestermere Station, and all.
And with a bound, when they reached city hall,
Up jumped the Mayor, taking his place at the podium there,
With a twinkle in his eyes and a smile on his lips,
He cleared his throat and prepared to speak,
Good news! We’ve done it we found a way
To cut your taxes this winter’s day,
And from his sack he drew with a flourish,
A scroll with the tax rate wrapped in a bow,
Minus 2 per cent and no cuts to services somehow,
And with a wink and a laugh,
They were off in a flash,
And As they drove off, I heard him exclaim,
Merry Christmas to all and a happy New Year!
–by Jeremy Broadfield based on ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas by Clement Clarke Moore.