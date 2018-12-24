A Chestermere Christmas



‘Twas the night before Christmas, and all ‘round the lake

Not a person was stirring, all taking a break;

The stockings were hung at The Landing with care,

In hopes that the Mayor soon would be there;

The residents were nestled all snug in their beds,

While visions of tax rebates danced in their heads;

With deadlines long met,

I settled down for a tiny night cap,

When out on the lake there arose such a clatter,

I sprang from my chair to see what was the matter.

Away to the window I flew like a flash,

Tore open the shutters and threw up the sash.

The moon on the breast of the freshly cleared rinks,

Gave the lustre of mid-day to objects below,

When, what to my wondering eyes should appear,

But CAO Bernie and six city councillors,

Riding on ski-doos and leading the pack,

Was Mayor Marshall Chalmers with a great big sack,

Faster than speedboats across the lake they came,

Heading to city hall, that was their aim,

They sped past the Landing, Chestermere Station, and all.

And with a bound, when they reached city hall,

Up jumped the Mayor, taking his place at the podium there,

With a twinkle in his eyes and a smile on his lips,

He cleared his throat and prepared to speak,

Good news! We’ve done it we found a way

To cut your taxes this winter’s day,

And from his sack he drew with a flourish,

A scroll with the tax rate wrapped in a bow,

Minus 2 per cent and no cuts to services somehow,

And with a wink and a laugh,

They were off in a flash,

And As they drove off, I heard him exclaim,

Merry Christmas to all and a happy New Year!

–by Jeremy Broadfield based on ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas by Clement Clarke Moore.