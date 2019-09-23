Animal poems

This week I’d like to share with you 2 poems that have resonated with me for different reasons:

“Just A Dog”

From time to time, people tell me, “lighten up, it’s just a dog,”

or “that’s a lot of money for just a dog.”

They don’t understand the distance travelled, the time spent,

or the costs involved for “just a dog.”

Some of my proudest moments have come about with “just a dog.”

Many hours have passed and my only company was “just a dog,”

but I did not once feel slighted.

Some of my saddest moments have been brought about by

“just a dog,” and in those days of darkness, the gentle touch

of “just a dog” gave me comfort and reason to overcome the day.

If you, too, think it’s “just a dog,” then you probably understand

phrases like “just a friend,” “just a sunrise,” or “just a promise.”

“Just a dog” brings into my life the very essence of friendship,

trust, and pure unbridled joy.

“Just a dog” brings out the compassion and patience

that make me a better person.

Because of “just a dog” I will rise early, take long walks and look

longingly to the future.

So for me and folks like me, it’s not “just a dog”

but an embodiment of all the hopes and dreams of the future,

the fond memories of the past, and the pure joy of the moment.

“Just a dog” brings out what’s good in me and diverts my thoughts

away from myself and the worries of the day.

I hope that someday they can understand that its’ not “just a dog”

but the thing that gives me humanity and keeps me from being

“just a man” or “just a woman.”

So the next time you hear the phrase “just a dog,”

just smile, because they “just don’t understand.”

~Unknown Author~

“Rainbow Bridge”

Just this side of heaven is a place called Rainbow Bridge.

When an animal dies that has been especially close to someone here, that pet goes to Rainbow Bridge. There are meadows and hills for all of our special friends so they can run and play together. There is plenty of food, water and sunshine, and our friends are warm and comfortable.

All the animals who had been ill and old are restored to health and vigor. Those who were hurt or maimed are made whole and strong again, just as we remember them in our dreams of days and times gone by. The animals are happy and content, except for one small thing; they each miss someone very special to them, who had to be left behind.

They all run and play together, but the day comes when one suddenly stops and looks into the distance. His bright eyes are intent. His eager body quivers. Suddenly he begins to run from the group, flying over the green grass, his legs carrying him faster and faster.

You have been spotted, and when you and your special friend finally meet, you cling together in joyous reunion, never to be parted again. The happy kisses rain upon your face; your hands again caress the beloved head, and you look once more into the trusting eyes of your pet, so long gone from your life but never absent from your heart.

Then you cross Rainbow Bridge together….

Author unknown…