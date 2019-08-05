Canine quotes

Here are a few quotes to make you think and/or smile:

•”Dogs do speak, but only to those who know how to listen.”– Orhan Pamuk (author, “My Name Is Red”)

•”Dogs are not our whole life, but they make our lives whole.” – Roger Caras (photographer and writer)

•”Anybody who doesn’t know what soap tastes like never washed a dog.” – Franklin P. Jones (humourist)

•”A dog is the only thing on earth that loves you more than he loves himself.”– Josh Billings (humourist)

•”There is no faith which has never yet been broken, except that of a truly faithful dog” – Konrad Lorenz (zoologist)

•”You can usually tell that a man is good if he has a dog who loves him.” – W. Bruce Cameron (author, “A Dog’s Journey”)

•”If you want a friend in Washington, get a dog.” – Harry Truman (former president of the United States)

•”If you don’t own a dog, at least one, there is not necessarily anything wrong with you, but there may be something wrong with your life.” – Roger A. Caras (Author, “A Dog Is Listening: The Way Some of Our Closest Friends View Us”)

•”If a dog will not come to you after having looked you in the face, you should go home and examine your conscience.” – Woodrow Wilson

•”It is amazing how much love and laughter they bring into our lives and even how much closer we become with each other because of them.” – John Grogan (Author, “Marley & Me”)

•”Petting, scratching, and cuddling a dog could be as soothing to the mind and heart as deep meditation and almost as good for the soul as prayer.” – Dean Koontz (Author, “False Memory”)

•”Dogs have given us their absolute all. We are the center of their universe. We are the focus of their love and faith and trust. They serve us in return for scraps. It is without a doubt the best deal man has ever made.” – Roger A. Caras (author, “A Dog Is Listening: The Way Some of Our Closest Friends View Us”)

•”When an 85-pound mammal licks your tears away, then tries to sit on your lap, it’s hard to feel sad.” – Kristan Higgins (author, “In Your Dreams”)

•”They [dogs] never talk about themselves but listen to you while you talk about yourself, and keep up an appearance of being interested in the conversation.” – Jerome K. Jerome (humourist)

•”The greatest fear dogs know is the fear that you will not come back when you go out the door without them.” – Stanley Coren (psychologist and author, “The Intelligence of Dogs”)

•”I think dogs are the most amazing creatures; they give unconditional love. For me, they are the role model for being alive.” – Gilda Radner (comedian)

•”I sometimes look into the face of my dog Stan and see a wistful sadness and existential angst, when all he is actually doing is slowly scanning the ceiling for flies.” – Merrill Markoe (author, “Nose Down, Eyes Up” )

•”The capacity for love that makes dogs such rewarding companions has a flip-side: they find it difficult to cope without us. Since we humans programmed this vulnerability, it’s our responsibility to ensure that our dogs do not suffer as a result.” – John Bradshaw (author, Dog Sense )