Christmas thoughts from Finn

Something is going on. Two weeks ago my mom and dad started moving furniture around in our family room to make space for this green thing in the corner. I hear them talk about a tree in the room but it can’t be a proper tree as it doesn’t have the right smell. A little buddy of mine, Noah, came to visit last week. He was sniffing around this green thing so much I had to remind him this was my green thing, so I marked the lower branches: much to mom’s displeasure!

I don’t really do Christmas. It’s just another day for me. As long as I can snuggle with dad on the bed in the morning and go for a walk in the park, I’m happy, whatever day these humans want to call it.

Sometimes mom and dad go to the drive thru at Tim Hortons. Dad normally drops the window in the back so I can say hi to the nice people at Tim Hortons and, if I behave myself, which isn’t easy with all those great smells, I’m given an Old Fashioned Tim Bit. That makes my day! I wonder if dad will go to Tim Hortons on Christmas Day morning again this year.

I’m told that a little human called Charlotte will be visiting us over Christmas. I’ve met her a couple of times but she doesn’t play a lot, just crawls around and gurgles. That’s not a lot of fun. I’ll try to behave and not steal too many of her toys like I did the last time she visited. She wasn’t playing with her ball so I “borrowed” it for a while, that’s all. Humans are no fun sometimes! I remember last Christmas I didn’t know that all the presents were for the humans: I guess I won’t help distribute them again this year.

There were some interesting smells coming from the kitchen today. Mom kept talking about baking, whatever that means. I offered to help but whatever she was making must be pretty special as she kept telling me to back off. Oh well, maybe a piece will “accidentally” fall on the floor when she least expects it.

I went to my friend Amanda’s house the other day: you know the one that cuts and washes my coat. Mom asked her to give me a trim so I look nice for Christmas. What’s that all about? People keep saying I look like a teddy bear. Listen here, people, I’m a dog not a bear! Whether it’s Christmas or not, if I get the chance I’m going to roll in something good at the off-leash park.

Well, I’ve had my walks for today, supper is just a distant memory, so it must be time for my nap before I go to bed. With all these Christmas smells I’m pretty sure I’ll dream again tonight. So, whatever this thing called Christmas is all about, all I know is that as long as mom and dad are around to take care of me, that’s all I want for Christmas!