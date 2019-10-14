MLA report October 17

Hello Chestermere! Happy “post turkey week”!

Lunches and dinners will be full of wonderful leftovers and I am as always so grateful to live, work and play in our beautiful constituency. Every day I look around me and I have to pinch myself because I still can’t believe how fortunate I am to be able to work on your behalf in Edmonton. There are many around us that need our help, not just at Thanksgiving or at Christmas, but all year. Our foodbanks are in desperate need of our help, the mustard seed, homeless shelters, overnight shelters, women’s shelters are all in need of supplies from tampons to diapers, and need your donations, love, time and energy to help those in need every single day of our blessed lives. There are so many trapped in addiction, facing mental health challenges, and those without the loving arms of family around them. It is such a privilege to live in this beautiful province, and this amazing country where we have clean air, earth and water. I am constantly grateful for those who sacrificed their lives for our freedoms, and those who live to tell the stories.

I am so grateful for my First Nations brothers and sisters who have taught me so much about resilience and forgiveness. My wish is as always for the health and well-being of our friends and families both near and far, and for those of us that can give of our time, money and energy that we do that with a selflessness that is the DNA of this amazing province.

I have been so lucky to travel across this province and this truly fabulous country. I believe in the power of people, the power to unite and the power of strength of who we are. These are the beautiful hearts and minds that inspire me every single day.

I do not want to take this life for granted for one single day. Last year a very special person in our lives passed away. He was a pillar in our family, and a genuinely beautiful human being. He always took the time to see us, no matter what the schedule. He was a believer in family, faith, and he dedicated his life to his children, his grandchildren, and his beloved nieces and nephews. These are things that give me inspiration to move forward every day. You and your families live in my heart.

We are so fortunate to live in a country where we have the right to vote, and to have the freedoms to express our opinions. Thank you for giving me this opportunity, and thank you for what you do for your communities. We can always do more, and we should do more. Please reach out to our local community services and give some of your precious time to give back to our families in need. As always, we love to hear from you.