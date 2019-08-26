Review so far

Well this is my 60th print article since the first one appeared on July 19th 2018: yes, I’ve surprised myself on how many dog- related topics you can find if you think outside the box! But when I sit back and think about it, all it tells me is that dogs are a lot more complex and interesting than you first imagine. From the goofy games they play to the unconditional love they give to humans, I have come to appreciate dogs in the last few years more than I thought possible. And I also understand now that, as with humans, all dogs have their own personalities: there is no such thing as a “normal” or “standard” dog.

For those of us who have had a number of dogs over the years, we have all experienced the joy of bringing a new dog home, whether from a rescue organization or a breeder, and the utter sadness of losing a dog, either through old age or through accident or illness. I will never forget the feeling of desperate grief when, the day after your dog has passed, you get home, call out for your dog to come and have to remind yourself that the welcome you’re used to seeing is now a thing of the past.

On a more upbeat note, working with both service dogs and therapy dogs has shown me the immense capabilities that dogs have to add value to our lives. Dogs’ ability and intelligence to learn a huge variety of skills is impressive and, unlike trying to motivate a teenager to study and want to learn, dogs lap it up (pun intended!). You rarely find a happier dog than a service dog, despite the endless hours of repetitive training they go through.

When I first started studying dogs, the psychology of dogs in particular piqued my interest. A question beginning with “why” forever came up in my mind. And the evolution of dogs from their ancestor the wolf through to today’s domesticated pets is a fascinating study. Whatever twists and turns took place to produce the dogs we know today, I am just so grateful for the end result.

A number of people have contacted me after reading the previous 59 articles and I thank you for that. Please keep the feedback coming and if there are topics you’d like me to delve into, I’ll try my best to accommodate your requests. In addition to broadening my own mind, I’ve tried to present topics in a way which makes you consider an alternative point of view or give you facts you may not be aware of. I will continue to do so.

A while ago, I stumbled over a beautiful 2 minute youtube video called “God made a dog” which sums up what dogs are all about. If you’ve not seen it, take 5 and enjoy this tribute to man’s best friend.

Thank you for all your support!