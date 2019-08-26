The Ethics Commissioner’s Trudeau Rerport

You’ve likely heard about the Ethics Commissioner’s recent report on the SNC Lavalin scandal. It confirmed beyond a doubt what we already knew – the Prime Minister acted unethically and broke the law.

The report clearly outlines how ‘the authority of the Prime Minister and his office was used to circumvent, undermine, and ultimately discredit,’ former Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould. The Prime Minister grossly abused his authority help a major corporation avoid legal consequences – and he has tried to cover up his actions ever since.

Trudeau simply never hesitates to help his powerful and well-connected friends get ahead. Meanwhile, everyday Canadians are falling behind.

Last week, during an emergency sitting of the Ethics Committee, Liberal MPs had an opportunity to do the right thing and shine a light on the SNC-Lavalin corruption scandal. At the very least, they could have heard testimony from the Ethics Commissioner – he was ready to testify at a moment’s notice. Instead, the Liberals used their majority on the committee to shut down any further investigation. They covered up the truth. They are now complicit in Trudeau’s political interference in SNC’s criminal prosecution.

In 2015, Justin Trudeau promised he would be ethical and accountable. And every day since then, he has proven that he is not as advertised. Time and time again, he has abused the power of his office to reward his friends and punish his critics. As last week’s shameful display at the Ethics Committee demonstrated, Trudeau has the support of his Liberal caucus. They truly believe he did nothing wrong. These are the same old entitled, scandal-ridden Liberals Canadians know all too well. They simply don’t think the rules apply to them.

Now, with the election fast-approaching, the final verdict rests with Canadians. I think it’s time for a new Conservative government that will help hardworking Canadians get ahead.

