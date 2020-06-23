Alberta Dachshund Rescue (ADR)

The article this week is the second in a series of recognizing dog-related charities.

A number of years ago I became connected with a guy called Tom Edwards, who, at the time, was volunteering with the Alberta Dachshund Rescue. Once we started talking about dogs and his passion for dachshunds, Tom signed up as a volunteer with Community Therapy Dogs and has subsequently helped us in numerous events in and around Calgary with his dachshunds. Since that initial meeting Tom has become the President of ADR, committed to doing whatever he can to improve the lot of dachshunds that are looking for a forever home in this province.

So what is ADR?

Founded in 1999 by Sheri Rose with a vision to provide a brighter future for dachshunds in need, ADR is a non-profit organization with the purpose of rescuing, rehabilitating, and re-homing dachshunds. Since opening its doors 21 years ago, ADR has become a Registered Charity with the Canada Revenue Agency (#81659 8064 RR0001). It is run by a group of dog loving volunteers from across the province of Alberta who focus their efforts on matching dachshunds in need with families who will love them forever.

The passion that the organization has for dachshunds is reflected in their statement that “Alberta Dachshund Rescue has never said no to someone who has to surrender their dachshund. We will do our best to support and work with an owner to help them find a way to keep their dog, but when it comes down to the bottom line, we will always take a dog in. ADR has had some tough cases – dogs that were literally on their last legs and with little hope – but with the phenomenal support we receive from supporters of ADR, almost all of our dogs have been able to go on to find their forever homes.”

ADR has rehomed around 60 dogs a year for the last couple of years.

If you would like to donate to ADR, whether cash, supplies or bottles/cans, please check their website www.albertadachshundrescue.com for the different options available. If you would like to know more but can’t find the information on the website, please email ADR at ADRpresident@gmail.com.

As ADR says “the grass is greener with a weiner.”