This Christmas season looks like it’s going to be pretty quiet for a lot of people so why not get comfy and binge on some of the best Christmas dog movies around. Thank you “Dogster” for the list and comments!

Lady and the Tramp: “It’s perfect for all seasons, but we love the Christmas ending of the film with Lady and the Tramp, all the puppies and their dog friends under the Christmas tree. This film, as precious as it is, isn’t a great example of contemporary, responsible dog guardianship, and it paints animal control workers as the enemy but … it’s a classic.”

The 12 Dogs of Christmas: “In a town that has rounded up and banned dogs, one girl (Emma) stands up to save them by showing everyone the true meaning of Christmas. The film’s sequel, 12 Dogs of Christmas: Great Puppy Rescue, will inspire viewers to think about how giving back to dogs (and people) in need is a great holiday tradition to start for every family as they watch Emma save a puppy orphanage.”

The Nightmare Before Christmas: “The underrated star of Tim Burton’s spooky holiday classic has to be Zero, the ghost dog belonging to Jack Skellington. He’s loyal and trustworthy — everything a dog should be. I love when he impersonates Santa’s reindeer by lighting the foggy Christmas Eve sky with his illuminated pumpkin nose and how he is always by Jack’s side in this spooky Christmas adventure.”

How the Grinch Stole Christmas!:“Max, the Grinch’s dog, is the unsung hero of this film, working hard to please his grumpy guardian. That said, don’t take any of this film as training advice or an example of appropriate ways to train your dog. Poor Max spends much of the movie very poorly treated, but it does have a happy ending.”

I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown: “It’s a really bad idea to give a dog as a Christmas gift (are you listening, Santa?). But Snoopy is one of the most beloved animated dogs, and this tender Christmas story about loneliness and community is too charming to miss.”

Lassie: A Christmas Tale: “Lassie is just about the most iconic canine star. In this beautiful film, Lassie works her magic to get home in time for Christmas. In all her films and television appearances over the generations, Lassie teaches everyone — young and old — important lessons not just about dogs but about us at Christmas and year-round.”

Benji’s Very Own Christmas Story: “From 1978, this is another oldie but goodie. Benji was a beloved character from my childhood, and it’s hard not to enjoy any film with his scruffy face. In this film, Benji gets the chance to visit all his families around the world in a tender festive story.”

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: “I know, it doesn’t sound like this is a holiday dog movie, but it really is! The beloved animated film features the one and only Yukon Cornelius musher. Yukon and his misfit sled dog team, comprised entirely of small, unlikely sled dogs, not only help Rudolph and his friends but absolutely steal the show in this classic holiday movie for the whole family.”

So, sit back, enjoy the popcorn and get immersed in the wonderland that only the movies can offer.