Dogs’ names

So you decide to get a dog. You’ve decided on the sex and the breed but what about a name for your dog?
If you decide to get the dog from a rescue, the dog may already have a name. If that is the case, unless you really hate the name it’s been given, you may want to stick with that name to avoid confusing the dog. The dog will have enough to deal with going to a new home without having to learn that its name has been changed.
Getting a dog from a breeder is different in that names have not normally been chosen, outside of generic references: when Finn was with the breeder he was known as “yellow boy” on account of the colour of the mini bandana he wore. At the end of the day, you can name your dog whatever you like. You’re not going to please or irritate your dog as to them it’s just a sound. However, to make your own life more straightforward, you may want to consider a few tips before naming your furry friend.
Societal norms have defined that there are certain names that go with being female vs being male. For example, Fufu or Fluffy are not names generally associated with a 120lb male German Shepherd. Likewise, a 10lb female Schitzu is unlikely to be christened Fang or Bear! Outside of male and female related names, there are other factors to consider:
Maybe not as difficult as choosing a name for your children, it is important to consider a name that makes sense, reflects the dog’s name and sex and, most importantly, will help your dog understand what you are trying to communicate to it.