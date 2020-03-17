Dogs’ names

So you decide to get a dog. You’ve decided on the sex and the breed but what about a name for your dog?

If you decide to get the dog from a rescue, the dog may already have a name. If that is the case, unless you really hate the name it’s been given, you may want to stick with that name to avoid confusing the dog. The dog will have enough to deal with going to a new home without having to learn that its name has been changed.

Getting a dog from a breeder is different in that names have not normally been chosen, outside of generic references: when Finn was with the breeder he was known as “yellow boy” on account of the colour of the mini bandana he wore. At the end of the day, you can name your dog whatever you like. You’re not going to please or irritate your dog as to them it’s just a sound. However, to make your own life more straightforward, you may want to consider a few tips before naming your furry friend.

Societal norms have defined that there are certain names that go with being female vs being male. For example, Fufu or Fluffy are not names generally associated with a 120lb male German Shepherd. Likewise, a 10lb female Schitzu is unlikely to be christened Fang or Bear! Outside of male and female related names, there are other factors to consider:

Sounds : dogs will often pick up on certain sounds easier than others when they are being called. A name that starts with a D, T or K sound will be easy for your dog to pick up. A name that starts with an S or F, which has a softer beginning, could be a little more confusing for them. A dog’s name will also work best if it ends with a sharp “a” or long “e” sound.

Size matters : you want your dog to be able to understand that you are referring to them. Any name you give them that is longer than two syllables could get lost in translation from their ears to their brain.

No command words : do not choose a name that sounds like a command word you use as this could end up confusing your dog. So names like Kit, Fay or Chum should be avoided.

Public consumption : the place you are most likely to be calling your dog is at the dog park. Choose a name that you are comfortable yelling out to your dog. Each to his or her own, but I would opt not to have to call out "Cinderella" or "Slobber chops" in public.

Breed heritage: if you're really stuck, you may want to consider the heritage of your dog breed. So, in the case of a dog with say German heritage, you might want to consider a Germanic name.

Maybe not as difficult as choosing a name for your children, it is important to consider a name that makes sense, reflects the dog’s name and sex and, most importantly, will help your dog understand what you are trying to communicate to it.