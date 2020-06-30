How boomers are reinventing retirement living options

(NC) As more of Canada’s population ages, seniors are finding new and creative ways to enjoy their golden years. Retirement living is being reimagined and new types of homes are being created to suit each family’s unique situation. Read on to learn about some of the most interesting trends in senior housing:

Multi-generational homes. Many retirees are not ready to live in a retirement home or assisted care facility, but still need help around the house or want some extra company. Developers and the home renovation industry have caught on, and have begun building or retrofitting homes that can accommodate more than one family while still allowing for privacy and a sense of independency.

Re-living their 20s. Modern retirement homes are more exciting than ever, with plenty of activities and opportunities for the young at heart, like dances and pub nights. They’re often located in mixed-use buildings that also contain gyms, swimming pools, cinemas, spas and other recreational facilities.

Co-housing communities. This is a type of communal housing that combines the qualities of retirement homes and freestanding properties. Seniors live in their own houses in designated communities, but have shared spaces and activities that they organize themselves. Sharing in the governance and upkeep of the community is essential, so retirees must be willing and able to actively participate.

We can get a better understanding of contemporary senior living arrangements by looking at census data on communal living. The information gleaned can also help us learn how many seniors currently need or will soon need housing and make policy decisions to allocate necessary funding. Companies can also use the information to create more flexible living options for seniors when they see a gap between what’s needed and what’s available.

That’s why it’s so important to participate in the next census in May 2021—you can even complete the questionnaire online. Find more information at census.gc.ca.