So lying in bed the other night, at around 11:30 Finn lets out this almighty howl in his sleep. This was primal wolf like stuff! So it got me thinking, outside of dreaming, what else causes dogs to howl?

Why: theory 1: “Dog howling is a community organizing and homing beacon.” In the wild, wolves and feral dogs howl to bring scouts back to the pack after a hunt. Dogs who remain behind howl to provide the location of their base. So, one of the answers to, “Why do dogs howl?” is that dog howling acts as a vocal homing beacon or a kind of auditory lighthouse which guides other pack members back. Pet dogs howling can be a similar expression, particularly if you’ve been out of the house all day. Dogs howl to beckon their loved ones back home.

Why: theory 2: “Dog howling is boundary demarcation and defense mechanism.” Howling signals to other dogs that the area they are entering has been claimed and occupied. It is a warning to outsiders that encroachment risks the threat of violence. Howling dogs announce their presence and alert their community to changing circumstances. In this context, dog howling functions as a defense mechanism, warding off potential predators and ensuring the safety of the dogs in the pack. In a domestic setting, like your home, the answer to, “Why do dogs howl?” might be for the same reason. Some dogs bark, others howl when a stranger comes to the door or a new car pulls up in the driveway.

Why: theory 3: “Dogs howl to attract attention or express anxiety.” A howling dog may simply want attention. Some dog owners know that dogs can be as emotionally manipulative as any human. The sound of a dog howling attracts the attention of his owner. Maybe you dash across the house to see what’s wrong, only to find yourself greeted by a dog who wants to be played with. Go through this routine enough times and the dog will learn that howling is an effective way to bring you running. Of course, there are two sides to this coin. If your dog knows that you leave for extended periods of time, he may howl as an expression of separation anxiety. Dogs that don’t have toys or sufficient things to entertain them in your absence may get sad, lonely and depressed. So, the sad answer to, “Why do dogs howl?” could be that your dog is howling in protest of being left alone.

Why: theory 4: “Dogs howl in response to stimuli.” Dog howling can be a response to environmental triggers. Common provocations include ambulance, police or fire-engine sirens.

Why: theory 5: “Dogs howl to alert you to injury or discovery.” Dogs howl to vocalize pain. Some dogs are also trained to howl when they make discoveries. Hunting dog breeds howl to signal the pursuit or apprehension of prey. If a dog has treed, cornered or caught something, he may howl to alert his owners to the location of the prize.

So whatever causes dogs to howl, it sure reminds us that some of the wolf DNA is still alive and kicking.