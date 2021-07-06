MLA report – Canada day

There has never been a more important time to reflect. To show solidarity. As I stand with you this year before elders, knowledge keepers, families, friends, and honoured guests, I reflect on not just the past year but the last 16 months. I reflect on what I’ve learned, and I pause as I realize how little I knew. My father and father-in-law, and mother-in-law immigrated to Canada and chose BC and Alberta for their new homes. They come from very different backgrounds, and this country has given them-us so much. My father in law was sold into slavery as a young child, and that is a story for a different day, but understand that the intergenerational trauma has impacted all aspects of my family and has created a generation of strong-willed and resilient individuals who would not be defined by their traumatic past, more so they used that pain to love deeper, and create, and grow a family that was loved and respected out of the ashes of despair. I am sharing this because it is relevant to what we are all facing today and into the future the collective responsibility and privilege we have to take care of each other. This year and this Canada Day, we can reflect on and shine a light on the impacts of the pandemic, racism, and the murder, neglect, and abuse of our First Nations sisters and brothers at the hands of the residential schools. But we also honour the strength of the survivors. We acknowledge the pain and suffering, and we look to build back stronger with love and understanding.

Canada day this year will bring a different meaning to all of us. It is a day of hope and new beginnings to those who have made Canada their home and a day of healing as we talk and share, never to forget those souls lost.

It is about shifting to reflect and celebrate the opportunity in the future for all of us on these lands that our First Nations sisters and brothers walked, played, and worked on for thousands of years before us.

We are families, friends, and neighbours, and our goal is to build strong relationships.

We are wearing orange on Canada Day to remember and to honour our lost little souls.

We are standing shoulder to shoulder, hand in hand, in the face of adversity and challenges.

We celebrate survivorship, diversity, healing, and truth.

We grieve collectively as a country and apologize to those left standing after so many atrocities.

We elevate each other through kindness, compassion, understanding, and listening.

We must stand against racism, bigotry, intolerance.

This Canada day is a new day to make new friends, lead with humility, acknowledge our past, both good and bad, and bring dignity to all.

This year is a celebration of resilience, coming through a pandemic that has kept us all from each other.

This year we begin the journey to healing on many levels. As your sister and as your friend, it’s my honor to offer my hand and heart as we move towards many tough days ahead, but towards a brighter future where we are defined not by our tragedy but by the work we did together.

