Dogs and TV

If you’re like me, you observe your dog a lot. As such, I’m particularly interested when, watching television in the evenings, I notice Finn staring intently at the screen, often with ears pricked. Is he really following along with the program or is he simply seeing movement or specific sounds, particularly of animals? And are there certain sounds or visions that pique his interest?

In “The Bark” of September 2016, Janet Miller writes “Dogs are initially attracted to the television because of certain sounds that they hear. Once the noise has their attention, and they then find out where the sound is coming from, they begin to focus on the images and, depending on the breed of dog and the way their eyes function, interact with the stimulus or not. It was found that some of the sounds that elicited the most response was of other dogs barking or whining, the sound of the human voice giving friendly commands or praise and the sounds of squeaky toys.

Dogs do in fact notice and understand pictures that they see on the television screen, as well as the sounds that accompany them. These days, with the evolution of television and more high-resolution and digital broadcasting, dogs literally see a brand-new picture, with much more clarity than before. There are even scientific studies in which the results show us how they see and process images, why they are attracted in the first place, and whether or not they understand what they are watching. A 2013 study, (Dr. Dominique Autier-Dérian from the LEEC and National Veterinary School in Lyon in France and colleagues) shows that dogs can pick out pictures of other dogs apart from humans, and group them into categories using only visual clues. It is a known fact that like-species gather for social interactions and dogs recognized and were drawn to their own species on the television screen more readily than images of anything else. Possibly an evolutionary measure based on breeding needs, it is an important facet of a dog’s life.

Since dogs can process visual information faster than humans, what they see is quite different from what we see. They are also much more capable of noticing a moving target and can hone in on moving objects at further distances than stationary objects that are quite near them. This ability to monitor movement is another reason dogs are capable of seeing and paying attention to television.

Herding dogs, in particular, are motivated by moving objects (think flocks of sheep). They watch the television much more intently that other breeds for this reason.”

But if you feel that regular TV programs may be too intense for your dog or exposing them to inappropriate material, don’t forget you can always subscribe to “Dog TV”! The write up on “Dog TV” says “Dog TV is the only technology created for dogs with sights and sounds scientifically designed to enrich their environment.” The programs are designed to be either for:

Stimulation: “playful animated sequences, dogs, and other animals designed to prevent boredom and provide mental stimulation.”

Relaxation: "with calming scenes and soothing sounds keep your dog relaxed during the day."

Exposure: "edited with limited exposure to sounds that help your dog get accustomed to things like car rides and door bells."

Just make sure that your dog, between regular TV and Dog TV, does not become a TV addict! An obedient, well socialized dog is still the aim.