Giving thanks

Tis the season of Thanksgiving so I thought it appropriate to share my thoughts on what I am thankful for in the canine world:

Volunteerism : many dog-related organizations simply would not exist without the tireless help of volunteers: Community Therapy Dogs being a classic example. The dog community is a compassionate, supportive network of people who foster, donate, fundraise, advocate and share their love with animals who need it. Through a million small and large acts of kindness and with a sense of responsibility—they make a huge difference.

Food choices: there are now more food options for our furry friends than ever before. Not only does a greater variety of food make life more interesting for your dog but it also allows dog owners to be more selective and give their dogs a more appropriate diet to suit their health, age and life style.

Education: people now have access to more material on what makes dogs "tick". The more people learn about dog behaviour and how dogs communicate, the better off we will be as a society. Furthermore, the more humans are educated about dogs translates into a better quality of life for our dogs.

Health treatment: the array of options available to dog owners when it comes to their dog's health is mind blowing and can rival what humans are able to experience. After 7 years of good health, my own dog in recent months has started to be affected by medical issues. It has been a real eye opener for me what expertise and medical help is available in today's world.

Acceptance: through more understanding and education, dogs are becoming more accepted in society. A generation ago, dogs' access to public and shared spaces was very limited. "No dogs allowed" signs were the norm. Thankfully, these are fewer today, and a conscious effort to welcome dogs in parks, businesses and at social events is growing in popularity.

Role in society: dogs are playing an ever greater role in society. Dogs love it when they have a job to do. For many, that means a real task to perform, and as a society, we're expanding the job pool—service, support/ companion and therapy dogs, tracking and law enforcement, conservation and wildlife control, plus traditional duties of herding and hunting . As well, the medical field is now recognizing the crucial role dogs can play in early detection of such illnesses as cancer and COVID through their powerful sense of smell. The value of doing good work is immeasurable.

Companionship: maybe the greatest canine gift that I am thankful for is their sense of companionship. Dogs have the DNA to "relate" to humans in need. Whether this is someone feeling depressed or a senior in a hospice experiencing confusion in their final days, dogs can sense when they need to help someone. It might be a gentle lick on the face or simply snuggling up to someone and not wanting to leave their side, dogs express their companionship in their own unique way.

I am thankful that dogs are a large part of my life. The joy they bring is immeasurable and may this continue ad infinitum!