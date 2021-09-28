I recently came across an ode on how to treat a dog kindly, which I would like to share with you. Although written by volunteers at a dog rescue, I feel it applies to anyone who owns a dog or who is thinking about getting a dog.

“Here in this house…

I will never know the loneliness I hear in the barks of the other dogs ‘out there’.

I can sleep soundly, assured that when I wake my world will not have changed.

I will never know hunger, or the fear of not knowing if I’ll eat.

I will not shiver in the cold, or grow weary from the heat.

I will feel the sun’s heat, and the rain’s coolness,

and be allowed to smell all that can reach my nose.

My fur will shine, and never be dirty or matted.

Here in this house…

There will be an effort to communicate with me on my level.

I will be talked to and, even if I don’t understand,

I can enjoy the warmth of the words.

I will be given a name so that I may know who I am among many.

My name will be used in joy, and I will love the sound of it!

Here in this house…

I will never be a substitute for anything I am not.

I will never be used to improve peoples’ images of themselves.

I will be loved because I am who I am, not someone’s idea of who I should be.

I will never suffer for someone’s anger, impatience, or stupidity.

I will be taught all the things I need to know to be loved by all.

If I do not learn my lessons well, they will look to my teacher for blame.

Here in this house…

I can trust arms that hold, hands that touch…

knowing that, no matter what they do, they do it for the good of me.

If I am ill, I will be doctored.

If scared, I will be calmed.

If sad, I will be cheered.

No matter what I look like, I will be considered beautiful and thought to be of value.

I will never be cast out because I am too old, too ill, too unruly, or not cute enough.

My life is a responsibility, and not an afterthought.

I will learn that humans can almost, sometimes, be as kind and as fair as dogs.

Here in this house…

I will belong.

I will be home.”

These words resonated with me as I hope they do with you.

Dogs are intelligent, sensitive, loving creatures who have been put on this earth to help and comfort us and should be treated with the same care and understanding that we expect as humans. As owners, or owners to be, you are the centre of your dog’s world, so please take on that responsibility with understanding, strength and a loving heart. One thing I will guarantee: your dog will reciprocate in spades.