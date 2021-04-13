MLA report April 13

Hello Chestermere-Strathmore readers.

Divisiveness

Anger for the sake of anger

Premier Kenney and Honorable Minister of Health Shandro announced on April 6, 2021, that the province would be returning to Step 1 of Alberta’s Covid-19 relaunch plan in response to the rapid rise in cases, especially variants of concern. These measures were enacted to safeguard our health care system at a critical juncture of the third wave of Covid-19.

In addition to these measures, we aggressively expanded our vaccination program to get through this pandemic as quickly as possible. The increase in vaccinated Albertans and other health measures will allow the province to start to safely ease restrictions as quickly as possible.

In recent days I have reached out to constituents and heard from many how these measures affect their businesses and overall well-being. Since the initial outbreak of COVID-19, we have been trying to balance the need to protect both lives and livelihoods. We know that this virus is a threat to the health of Albertans and the jobs they rely on to pay their bills and put food on the table. Moving back into Step 1 was not an easy decision to make or one that we take lightly, but the reality is that we are in a race between variants and vaccines. As of April 6, there were 10,809 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta – a 27 percent jump over the week before. This rapid rise in cases, especially variants of concern, makes this a critical time to stop the spread. These measures will buy us some time for additional COVID-19 vaccines to arrive and take effect so we can once again start safely easing restrictions as quickly as possible. The absolute goal is about working together, following the simplest of protocols to get through. There is a light at the end of the tunnel. I want to thank the overwhelming majority of Albertans who have followed public health instructions and have done everything they can to protect seniors and the most vulnerable. I know you are tired and frustrated. Alberta’s medical professionals have worked tirelessly to provide life-saving services and guidance for the government. They have done their part. Unfortunately, the same can’t be said of the federal government.

This has been the challenge of our lifetime; I want to thank all of our community and faith leaders who have lovingly altered, pivoted, and provided council to all of us on our darkest days. They have led with compassion and have followed the rules alongside us. We need our places of worship to be open and operating. This has not been an easy task, especially running at 15% capacity for in-person worship, but most have shown remarkable resilience and have been there for us. Our faith leaders have reached out and stated how important staying open has been in keeping us all connected. We are all tired and frustrated, and I realize that many of you find little comfort in my words. Be assured that I have been advocating on your behalf for more clarity and a regional approach. Chestermere-Strathmore’s COVID numbers have risen substantially, and we need to keep the goal in mind which is to keep each other safe and sound. Our email address is chestermere.strathmore@assembly.ab.ca. Please write to us, and I would like to thank the amazing ladies of the Chestermere-Strathmore constituency office who answer every email and every call that comes through. We have a lot of correspondence which is great, but sometimes it takes us a little time to get back to you. If we have not, please know that we will get to you as soon as possible. I will be holding another town hall on zoom at the end of April or the beginning of May. We will advertise it on Facebook and in the article once we have confirmed the date.

As always, we love to hear from you.