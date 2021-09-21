MLA report September 21

Hello Chestermere-Strathmore

I want to start by giving a huge shout-out to a few very special people. First, I want to thank the staff of the Chestermere-Strathmore constituency office. With all the recent developments regarding Covid testing, vaccination policy, and requirements for documentation, our office has been flooded with emails regarding YOUR stances on recent changes. I want to thank so many of you for your honest and very passionate positions. Amazing folks are doing amazing work, and we appreciate the feedback.

I am begging of all of those who are frustrated DO NOT PROTEST OUTSIDE OR NEAR HOSPITALS! Protest at my office or the legislature. I am always honoured to hear from you. For the most part, these interactions have been civil; however, abusive language or behaviours will not be tolerated toward the staff of the Chestermere-Strathmore office.

I know that so many of our wonderful constituents are tired, frustrated, angry, and many other emotions, but the staff in the office are not there to be abused and are there to serve our community. We are seeing levels of bullying towards businesses who are trying to follow the provincial protocols, and again, please write to us! These businesses are trying to do the best they can given their circumstances, and it is so unfair to treat them with anything less than respect and love as we move through this 4th wave. Please be kind and understand that this next little while will be bumpy, and we need to work through this together.

I am sharing the following Facebook posting from the Firehouse Bar and Grill as I feel everyone needs to know what is happening to our local businesses.

“A very disheartening letter to the community!

Until further notice, the Firehouse will be closed to the public other then take out and delivery. We will be open from 4 to 9 starting tomorrow with pick up and delivery. The patios will also be closed.

This past weekend we were overwhelmed with threats and bullying both in-person and online. This was directed to the ownership group and the staff! We feel the safety of ourselves and our staff is at risk!

We have worked with guidelines and restrictions for the last 2 years. We have stayed in constant contact with the community and done everything we possibly can to not pick aside. We have always tried to do what is right for the community, our staff and this business. We have made very difficult decisions for the greater good of the community and our business.

The beliefs that people have, have become more than just beliefs, they have become anger and hate.

This has impacted us in a way we did not expect.

All comments on the Firehouse page and private messaging to the Firehouse has been turned off because we are not willing to aid or participate in any more hateful conversations.

Our final comment on this… our MISSION statement is… whether it be a friend, family or a stranger… remember we are all in this together. It should be ok to agree or disagree! Respect has been lost in this storm and we refuse to be part of it.”

MLA Leela Aheer

Chestermere-Strathmore

Chestermere.Strathmore@assembly.ab.ca