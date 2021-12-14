Personality changes

I don’t want to burst your bubble, folks, but we’re all ageing. And, of course, the same applies to dogs. Sadly, and what makes it worse, is that our furry friends age quicker than we do.

Through the ageing process we change both physically and mentally. The same applies to our dogs. The puppy that was once playful with all other dogs now prefers to be more selective with whom it plays or may not be playful at all. Zoomies that were once a regular feature in the back yard are now a thing of the past. And maybe the most obvious change is that your dog sleeps or naps more than he used to.

William Chopik, professor of psychology at Michigan State University, produced a study entitled “Journal of Research in Personality” in which he states “When humans go through big changes in life, their personality traits can change. We found that this also happens with dogs—and to a surprisingly large degree. We expected the dogs’ personalities to be fairly stable because they don’t have wild lifestyle changes humans do, but they actually change a lot. We uncovered similarities to their owners, the optimal time for training and even a time in their lives that they can get more aggressive toward other animals.”

Additionally, Chopik found that dogs’ personalities can predict many important life outcomes. For example, canines’ personalities will influence how close they feel to their owners, biting behaviour, and even chronic illness.

Chopik surveyed owners of more than 1,600 dogs, including 50 different breeds. Dogs ranged from just a few weeks old to 15 years, and split closely between male and female. The extensive survey had owners evaluate their dog’s personalities and answered questions about the dog’s behavioral history. The owners also answered a survey about their own personalities.

The study found “correlations in three main areas: age and personality, in human-to-dog personality similarities, and in the influence a dog’s personality has on the quality of its relationship with its owner.” One trait that rarely changed with a dog’s age was fear and anxiety.

One interesting finding was that exposure to obedience classes was associated with more positive personality traits across the dog’s lifespan. To me this reflects a dog’s contentment of knowing what its boundaries are and where it fits into the family “pack”.

A good example of how a dog’s personality can be affected by a change in its environment would be when a dog is adopted from a rescue organization. Whilst at the rescue, dogs may become withdrawn and fearful, uncertain of what the future holds for them and living a life with more restrictions than they may have had before. Once adopted, with a routine of exercise, good food and a loving environment, the dog may well start to show a more relaxed and sociable outlook on life.

One of the keys to a harmonious life with a dog is to recognize the changes taking place as part of the ageing process for both yourself and your dog. Patience and tolerance will win the day!