Senior dogs

November is “National Adopt a Senior Pet Month”: a month in which people are reminded that there are many senior pets in shelters available for adoption, in addition to the range of puppies and middle-aged dogs. In fact, as “National Today” says “Not only are older pets often easier to handle, but they are at least just as loyal and loving as the younger ones.” I would like to add that they are often very used to a home environment and are more appreciative of a new life with a new family.

So, when is a dog considered to be a “senior”? “Nationaltoday.com” states “small dogs are considered senior at age 11, medium-sized dogs at 10 years old and large dogs at the age of 7.” These are general guidelines, with no definition given of what constitutes a small, medium or large-sized dog.

I came across these words recently on social media which express, from the heart, the experience and reality of living with a very old dog:

“Living with a very old dog means feeling your heart speeding up every time you see them a little more still than usual and approaching with the fear that they have stopped breathing.

Living with a very old dog means being aware that some of the things you’ll do together may be the last.

Living with a very old dog means thinking ′′ this is their last summer “, ′′ this is their last July “, “this could be the last morning”.

Living with a very old dog means they bark at any noise at any time, not because they know what they are barking at, its they feel they need to bark and let us know.

Living with a very old dog means, you have to lift them up into the truck, the bed, the couch, the stairs.

Living with a very old dog means putting off commitments because it’s important to be close to them.

Living with an old dog means we trip over them because they are so sound asleep they don’t hear us approaching them.

Living with an old dog means accidents in the house: its ok they don’t mean to do it.

Living with a very old dog means feeling guilty because you know you could have done more, giving them more runs, more travel, more hugs, more caresses, more everything.

Living with a very old dog means we got to experience life with a very old dog, which is one of the best joys on earth!”

Any dog lover will tell you dogs don’t live long enough. They capture our hearts, then pass too soon, leaving us to pick up the pieces.

Senior dogs still radiate love and show us affection, just maybe in a different way than when they were puppies. The big difference is that over the years you’ve had the opportunity to really get to know your dog so you understand better than anyone what your dog is feeling and communicating to you. It is a unique bond that is only strengthened as your dog ages.

Never forget that the senior dog you have now is the same dog that came into your life years before: loving, loyal and part of the family.