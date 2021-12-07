Stage West’s production of The Soul of Motown

The Story of Songwriters HOLLAND-DOZIER-HOLLAND

Stage West Theatre has always been a lovely place to enjoy dinner and a show, but I hadn’t been there in years. Of course the last time I was there I didn’t have to wear a mask, because at the time, a global pandemic was something from the past or the premise for a novel. Members of the staff were all masked and the guests wore masks too, except while we were seated at our tables.

The buffet included a great selection of salmon, beef, shrimp, portabella mushroom ravioli, a multitude of salad and vegetable options and beautiful decadent cakes and squares, as well as homemade-style oatmeal cookies. There were some gluten free and vegetarian options, but I would have liked to see a few dishes with the ingredients listed, to increase the comfort level for anyone with allergies. That aside, the dinner choices looked wonderful and I was able to find sustenance at the veggie tray. I was accompanied by a friend who doesn’t have allergies and she thoroughly enjoyed her dinner. The ‘chocolate something’ that she had chosen for dessert had a rich chocolate aroma that was truly intoxicating. She confirmed that it tasted heavenly!

The seating was comfortable and the table setting was simple but inviting. The table at the level above was perhaps a little closer than I would have liked, but nothing that took away from the show once the play started. Music trivia was displayed on the screens beside the stage, which helped pass the time between eating our meal and the start of the show.

Although you may not be familiar with the names of Brian and Eddie Holland and Lamont Dozier, I can almost guarantee that you are familiar with some of the hits they were responsible for. They wrote and produced songs like Mr. Postman, Stop in the Name of Love, How Sweet it is, and Baby I Need Your Lovin’.Two young men who were raised by their grandmother started a musical movement and became a phenomenon known as the Soul of Motown. Motown is the name we use to refer to a particular genre of music from the 60s and 70s, but the name originated from Motown Records which was founded by Berry Gordy in Detroit, a.k.a. Motor Town.

This play takes us through the trials and tribulations of the Holland brothers along with Dozier and their manager, Gordy. We get a bit of a history lesson on how this all transpired, which was enlightening and entertaining. I was surprised and pleased to see that they dealt with some serious topics like marital breakdown, single parenting, depression, ethics, and the struggle that these two young black men powered through to be taken seriously,. The brothers were able to stick together and they made up with their partner Lamont Dozier after all was said and done. While the journey is an interesting one, and I believe a story worth telling, the music is the real star. The musical talent in this production is beyond amazing. I would buy a recording of the cast members doing covers of these old hits.

The backdrop displayed images of old 45 records and other icons from that era. The light show was fun and effective. My only complaint would be that one particular spotlight was almost blinding when it panned across the stage. It may have been exacerbated by the fact that I had centre floor seats, but it might be worth looking at a slight change in the angle of that particular light going forward. Full disclosure, I know nothing about stage lighting and whether or not that is a ridiculous suggestion. All I know is that it hurt my eyes and took away from the otherwise delightful experience

The costumes throughout the entire production looked authentic and added to my enjoyment. Everything from the yellow pant suit to the glamorous sequinned gowns was perfection. I’m old enough to remember the classic choreography of those days and I had trouble staying seated and keeping my arms still once the dancing started. Back then the performers were generally dressed alike or in slight variations of the same outfit and their moves were perfectly synchronized, complete with slides, pivots and arm movements. Ever wonder why so many of the musical groups of this genre had the same moves? Cholly Atkins was the official choreographer of Motown. The singers were groomed to be all around performers, so if they weren’t dancers when they started, they would be before long.

All in all, I loved the show. I was struck with the musical talent of the cast and I have to give a call out to Amanda De Freitas who played Diana Ross. She was absolutely believable as Miss Ross and I loved every minute of her performance.