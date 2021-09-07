Star Clippers Unique Sailing Adventures

These days everyone is looking for unique travel destinations rich with history, but with few crowds, so this week we’re providing a trip that addresses those concerns.

A Star Clipper voyage is arguably the most experiential vacation that you will have in your lifetime. Check out the experience here. The vision of Star Clippers is to recreate the Golden Age of Sailing by building replicas of authentic sailing vessels with modern comforts, capable of sailing to small hidden harbors and secret coves.

This small ship experience hosts only 170 – 227 pampered guests. There are 3 vessels in the fleet, Star Flyer Launched in 1991, followed by Star Clipper in 1992; and Royal Clipper joined the fleet in 2000. The Flying Clipper, currently the largest authentic sailing vessel, recently joined the fleet and can accommodate 300 passengers. Watch a clip of the Flying Clipper out for a test sail here.

Many guests on Star Clippers are boat owners or sailing enthusiasts. And if you just love to be out on the water, Star Clipper sailings provide you with the opportunity to Help Hoist the Sails, Mast Climbing to the Crow’s Nest, you can partake in Nautical Knot classes. You can even Take the Helm or for less pressure simply Relax on the Bow Spirit.

Onboard no formal wear is required as you will experience a casual, relaxed ambiance with friendly crew and typically outgoing, social guests. You will enjoy comfortable, cozy cabins and suites, swimming pools, Tropical Bar & Piano Lounge, open seating dining and an Edwardian library complete with a fireplace where you can just relax. Although the ships are small in size, the service and quality are definitely 5 star. International cuisine, selections of fine wines, Michelin trained chefs and dinner service with 4-5 courses is sure to satisfy everyone.

On your adventure enjoy complimentary watersports as you discover breathtaking vistas and intimate ports that you’ve never seen before. Snorkeling, kayaking, paddle-boarding, waterskiing, sailing and more. You’ll feel like you’re on your own private yacht!

Star Clipper Itineraries are created using wind charts, and the ships move 70-90% under wind power. With voyages in the Caribbean, French Riviera & Corsica, Italy, Croatia, Adriatic, Greek Islands, Phuket, Malaysia, Singapore, Bali & Indonesia there are many ports that even the most travelled ocean cruiser has likely not visited.

There are daily opportunities to join in cultural immersion sessions onboard and on land. Star Clippers also offer special Theme Cruises on a variety of topics including Photography, Yoga / Zumba, Wellness, Dance, Culinary & Wine, Cooking / cocktail demonstrations, Astronomy, Style Experts, Opera….and more!

And what a perfect setting for Honeymoon/Anniversary Celebrations. Honeymooners enjoy a bottle of Champagne, Sweet Treats, Gift, Ceremony by Captain, making lasting memories that you will talk about forever.

Star Clippers is also a perfect option for Solo Travelers. With offers including no single supplement in the Mediterranean, Caribbean, Southeast Asia and Transatlantic itineraries Star Clipper voyages are a great environment for Single travelers.

Multigenerational trip ideas is one of the most common requests we get from clients. Star Clippers is a perfect fit for all ages. Kids under 18 sail free on Select Mediterranean, Indonesia, Caribbean sailings. With unique activities for entire family and the ability to sail, explore and learn together, Star Clippers is a great choice for the whole family.

If this sounds like a holiday for you, please give us a call! We’d love to chat and provide you with all the details, sailings and packages available.

On another note, Paul and I are heading to Europe this week where we will be doing an Avalon river cruise from Berlin to Budapest, then flying to Amsterdam to join the AMA Siena from Amsterdam to Basel. Then we will be spending a week in Switzerland riding the rails. If you’d like to follow along you will find daily posts on Facebook and on Instagram at PaulDianeTravels!