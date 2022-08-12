How Much is that Doggy in the Window?

This was a song by Patti Page that went to #1 in the US in 1953.The song was loosely based on the folk tune “ Carnival of Venice “ and the song “ Oh, Where, Oh, Where, Has my Little Dog Gone?” I recall my Mom (Mummy as she was then to me) singing these songs to us as kids and still have all five verses etched on my brain.

How much is that doggie in the window?

The one with the waggly tail

How much is that doggie in the window?

I do hope that doggie’s for sale

I did try to find out, via googling, just how much a dog would have cost in 1953 without luck but what would a dog cost now? Many of us would say it doesn’t matter as what you receive in companionship and unjudgmental love from your dog outweighs the cost but it is something to consider, especially as you are a first- time dog owner.

More to the point finding a dog for sale in a shop window is something that would horrify most of us nowadays. Thankfully people’s attitudes to getting a dog as a family pet have changed significantly with the rise of rescue organizations, humane shelters and dog adoption and revelations about puppy mills. Breeding has become more regulated. According to the Canadian Kennel Club: “The majority of reputable breeders in Canada are members of The Canadian Kennel Club and are obligated to adhere to CKC policies and procedures, our Code of Ethics and Code of Practice.”

The Alberta SPCA position on people buying from a breeder rather than a rescue organization states: prospective pet owners…..(should)…do their research on any person, business or organization they are potentially buying or adopting from. There are many responsible breeders in Alberta who ensure animal health and welfare is a priority, but there are others who put profit above welfare. There are several steps Albertans can take to ensure they are dealing with a reputable breeder who is committed to appropriate/ high standards of animal care and socialization. By insisting on dealing with reputable groups or breeders, you are helping to reduce the financial incentives for those looking to make quick money from the sale of animals that often have health and/or behavioural issues due to a lack of care.

If you are a first-time dog owner it is worth considering what the cost is going to be to you once you have brought your dog home. An adult dog’s cost is going to be different from a puppy. Puppies need to visit the vet every few weeks until about 16 weeks of age, and each visit can run you $100-300 depending on your pup’s needs. Your next major expense will be dog supplies. These include dog food, leashes, collars, beds, toys and so on.

And this is just if your pet is in excellent health but what if it isn’t?

Chestermere resident Melony Frei has a sweet pup currently undergoing treatment. She posted this on her Facebook page and on the Chestermere Off-leash Dog Park page: “Pita has hemorrhagic gastroenteritis, and can’t regulate her blood sugars. Ultrasound today to check for other issues. Update: feeding tube going in to see if they can get some nutrition on board as she is refusing all food and blood sugar keeps dropping. Nothing conclusive from ultrasound but definitely has inflammation in large bowel and pancreas. Tomorrow will be day 4. We are at $6k so far. Thank goodness for insurance.”

When we had our first family pet, Soda a shizhu-bichon and runt of the litter, the vet saying to us pet insurance isn’t necessary if you put away (then) $100 a month, just in case.

In Canada, pet insurance assists in the coverage of pet-related medical costs. Regardless of the policy, insurance plans should include coverage over accidents, illnesses, diagnostic tests, hospitalization, emergency care, prescriptions, and surgery.

Melony Frei has assessed how they have benefitted from having pet insurance and says:

“This post is for interest’s sake only for those of you who wonder if pet insurance is worth it.

I just totalled what my insurance company has paid out in claims for my dog over the last 7 years.

$18,654.11.

Her premiums were increased to $147 per month in June. Her premiums were $77 a month when she was a puppy). Let’s do some math taking the latest premium increase.

$147×12 months=$1764 per year

$1764x 7 years (her age is 7 years) =$12,348

$18,654.11 (company payout) – $12,348 (premiums) = $6306

The company has paid out $6306 MORE than what I have paid in premiums in 7 years (and this is at the highest rate. They have actually paid out more than that because her premiums started out low).

Also, when people say “put aside a couple hundred bucks a month” doesn’t deal with a $4000 pet bill when your dog is only a year old.

Hope this helps some of you. I truly hope none of you will ever need the insurance but you’ll be glad to have it if you do.”