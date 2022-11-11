Miracle on First Street returning to Calgary

A holiday pop-up bar is opening in Calgary with over-the-top festive décor and a holiday-themed cocktail menu.

Miracle on First Street will kick off the holiday season on Nov. 16, until Dec. 24, at Proof Cocktail Bar.

“Holiday-themed cocktail pop-up bars Miracle and Sippin’ Santa announce their spirited return for the 2022 season, featuring long-time and award-winning partners, new locations from around the world and whimsical new drinks to ring in the Christmas season,” a Miracle media release said. “The Miracle and Sippin’ Santa teams are overjoyed to welcome back fans, friends, and family alike to partake in the hope and wonder that is only found during the holidays and exclusively at their cocktail pop-up concepts.”

This year, there are nearly 200 participating locations featuring popular holiday cocktails such as Christmapolitan, Christmas Carol Barrel, Snowball Old-Fashioned, Jingle Balls Nog, Nice Shot, Naughty Shot, and new cocktails including the Santa Little Helper, Christmas Cricket, Holiday Spiked Chai, and Grandma Got Run Over By A T-Rex.

Miracle first began in 2014 when bar owner Greg Boehm transformed his bar into a winter wonderland. The idea took off inspiring industry friends from other cities to recreate the holiday magic in their own bars.

Boehm has worked with Joann Spiegel to create festive drinks, that feature cheerful holiday flavours in unique mugs and glassware.

Miracle and Sippin’ Santa mugs and glassware will also be available at the holiday pop-up bar.

At the end of the season, 10 per cent of all the proceeds from the sale of Santa Pants, Christmas Carol Barrel and Santa Heads signature glassware will be donated to the Seva Foundation, a not-for-profit eye care organization that works with communities around the world, the release said.