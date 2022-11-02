MLA Report – Letter of intent

October 25, 2022 — Today I decided I will not be running for the United Conservative Party in the next provincial election.

I am a mother, musician, proud wife, friend, entrepreneur, advocate, and 1st generation Albertan.

I am a rural MLA, and my roots and experiences reflect my values.

I am compelled to give back to my province and community as I had the good fortune of being born and growing up in Alberta.

That is why I ran for public office in the first place in 2015.

My sincere thanks to those who paved the path for me to serve you. It has been an immense privilege. During my time in public life, I have learned so much, and I hope that the contributions that I have made both to my riding and our province have resonated with you. Alberta’s advantage is Albertans. I am and always will be fueled by our strength and resilience.

I chose to run for the UCP leadership to reflect my commitment and values and give back to the province that has given so much to my family and me. But the members have stated their wishes for leadership and a new direction for our party. I respect their decision.

I will support the government and honour my commitment to the Chestermere-Strathmore constituency. Thank you to my team, volunteers, friends, and family, who worked hard to make our dreams and visions a reality.

Thank you to my caucus colleagues, opposition colleagues, staff, friends, and the folks behind the scenes who work so hard on our behalf every day.

Thank you to all Albertans, particularly those from my former riding of Chestermere-Rocky View and new riding of Chestermere-Strathmore, for providing me the opportunity to serve. We have accomplished so many things together.

No matter who you love or who you pray to, whether you are First Nations, a newcomer, or a generational Albertan, this is your Alberta. I am truly grateful you allowed me the opportunity to be part of all of it.

Sincerely,

Leela Sharon Aheer

A new commemorative medal has been created to mark the 70th anniversary of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s accession to the Throne as Queen of Canada. The Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Medal is a tangible way for Alberta to honour Her Majesty’s service to Canada.

The Medal program will be part of the Platinum Jubilee year celebrations, organized by the Government of Alberta. Permission is being sought from the Government of Canada to have the Medal included in the Order of Precedence, along with the other commemorative medals of the Canadian Honours System.

The Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Medal will be awarded to 7,000 Albertans throughout 2022 in recognition of significant contributions to the province.

The Platinum Jubilee Medal program is continuing as planned despite the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Nominations for the Chestermere – Strathmore Constituency is November 15, 2022.

Eligibility

The eligibility criteria for this medal is intentionally broad so it can recognize a wide range of accomplishments in many areas.

A nominee must:

be a Canadian citizen or permanent resident with a tangible link to Alberta at the time the medal is granted have made a significant contribution to Canada, Alberta, or to a particular Alberta region or community have been alive on February 6, 2022, the 70th anniversary of Her Majesty’s accession to the throne

More information available at Queen’s Platinum Jubilee medal | Alberta.ca or the Chestermere Strathmore Constituency office at Chestermere.strathmore@assembly.ab.ca nomination deadline for the Chestermere – Strathmore Constituency is November 15, 2022.