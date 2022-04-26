Prom fashion trends popular this year

Prom planning often culminates in a night to remember. Part of the prom-planning equation includes figuring out fashion. Those choosing to don suits have a relatively easy go of it, opting for classic jackets and slacks or tuxedos, sometimes adding a bit of color by way of a bold shirt or tie. Teens who wear gowns to prom tend to have more options to consider, and that can make it challenging to pick a favorite.

Studying the latest style trends can make it easier to find the best options when it comes to prom attire. Here are some trends that figure to be popular this year.

Historical

A wealth of popular historical dramas on television streaming services make this a go-to and topical trend. From “Outlander” to “Bridgerton” to “The Crown,” viewers are in awe of the fashion on these series. Promgoers can borrow elements of historical fashion, including lavish and romantic looks. Lots of satin and corset tops may be seen in this year’s styles.

Boho

Teens interested in injecting some free-spirited personality into prom looks may lean heavily on boho styles. Boho is all about natural textures, beading, tassels, and embroidery. Boho dresses can be one-of-a kind. When they include eyelet lace, these dresses can even create a 1970s retro feel. Long, flowing waves or braided pieces in hair can enhance the overall look.

1990s

One only needs to head to the mall to see that the 1990s have come back in a big way. While ripped jeans and flannel shirts are the norm for everyday attire, one can borrow 1990s elements for their prom night style as well. Velvet dresses or spaghetti-strapped slip dresses can replicate looks from the 1990s. This 1990s minimalism ushered in a stark contrast to the poofy and ruffled styles from a decade earlier. Pair looks with a choker necklace and a face-framing updo.

Vintage

One way to be on trend but also frugal is to borrow a dress from a bygone era. Teenagers have started making the old new again by wearing their relatives’ own partywear to prom. Anything goes, and this can mean styles from any previous era, but notably dresses that are sophisticated and timeless.

Fit and flair

Those who want to rock their curves and show off their silhouettes can opt for fitted bodices and full skirts. Mermaid dresses hug close to the body throughout the bust, waist and hips, and only flair out minimally at the knees or calves for optimal impact.

No matter which style they choose, promgoers should have their dresses tailored for perfect fits and check to make sure gowns are comfortable when dancing and moving around.