5 simple things you can do to fight food insecurity at home

(NC) Do you feel like every time you go to the grocery store your bill is a bit higher than the last time? Ongoing inflation is making it hard for many of us to pay our bills. But there are some ways you can cut down on costs at the grocery store. Here are five options to consider.

Grow your own

Winter in Canada is not the best time to start an outdoor garden. But you can successfully grow some food indoors year-round. Potted herbs are among the easiest options, and they provide fresh flavour to add to your favourite dishes. If you have a warm, well-lit spot inside, you might also have some success with tomatoes, green onions and leafy greens like spinach. You could also start seedlings indoors in the spring to plant an outdoor garden when things start to warm up.

Stock up on sale items

Most retailers offer sales on “loss leaders” – items priced at or below cost to attract new customers. Check the weekly flyers and visit different grocery stores in your area looking for staple items you regularly use, such as canned beans or tuna, dried pasta and other non-perishables that you can store away until needed.

Buy in bulk

Most shoppers know that you can save money by buying in bulk. You can usually find a five-pound bag of potatoes for about the same price – or even less – than buying three or four individual ones, for example. To make sure you’re getting the best deal, check the “price per gram” or other unit of measurement on the store shelf to determine which package is truly the cheapest.

Create a local co-op

As mentioned, buying in bulk is a great way to save on everyday items. But you may not always have the space to store all the bounty – or the money to splurge on a large amount of one item. A great way to take advantage of the savings and turn shopping into a social activity is to shop collectively with friends or family. Pool your resources and divvy up the products.

Support those in need

Once you’ve taken care of your own needs, consider lending a hand to others if you can. Many charitable organizations, including Canadian Feed The Children, support families abroad and here in Canada to have better access to healthy, affordable food.Learn more and look through their gift catalogue at canadianfeedthechildren.ca.