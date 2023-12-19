Alarmingly High Number of Canadians Struggle to Meet Basic Needs, Reveals Salvation Army Survey

A startling revelation has emerged from a recent survey conducted by the Salvation Army, indicating that one in four Canadians is deeply worried about their ability to cover basic living expenses. This concern is most acute among single parents, with nearly 40% expressing extreme anxiety over meeting essential needs.

The survey, forming part of the Salvation Army’s annual report on poverty and socioeconomic issues in Canada, sheds light on the growing hardships faced by various demographics. Single-person households and caregivers are not far behind, with 31% of individuals in these groups also reporting significant worries about their financial ability to provide basic necessities.

Data collected by Edelman Data and Intelligence from October 12 to 19, surveyed 1,515 Canadians across the country, excluding those living in Yukon, Northwest Territories, and Nunavut. The findings are stark: one in five Canadians are cutting back on their meals to feed their children or other family members. This number escalates to nearly half when focusing on single parents. Additionally, a similar proportion of the population has either skipped or reduced meals in the past year due to financial constraints.

Lieutenant-Colonel John Murray of The Salvation Army expressed his concern, noting that these findings align with the organization’s internal data and the increasing demand seen in their shelters, food banks, and churches. “These are not isolated cases in remote areas; this is a nationwide issue that affects people we all know,” Murray stated, emphasizing the widespread nature of the problem.

The survey also highlighted concerns over housing security, with 10% of Canadians extremely worried about basic needs such as food and shelter, and potential emergencies or natural disasters. The frequency of food bank use has risen, with 22% of users visiting weekly or more, up from 18% in 2022. Alarmingly, nearly half of the food bank users in 2023 were accessing these services for the first time.

Murray pointed out a particularly disturbing trend: “Children constitute 34% of those seeking help from organizations like The Salvation Army. This is a troubling statistic that continues to disturb us as a humanitarian organization.”

Looking ahead, the report suggests little improvement in the challenges faced by Canadians concerning food and housing security, health issues, and managing limited resources in the next six months. Moreover, despite the increasing need, donations to support these vulnerable populations have slightly decreased compared to 2022.

Murray urges Canadians who are in a position to help to consider donating and supporting those in their communities. “It’s crucial for those who can, to think of others and make a difference where they live,” he concludes, highlighting the ongoing need for community support and solidarity in these challenging times.

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.