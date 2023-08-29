Alberta’s Renewable Energy Concerns

Shawn Hubbard, who once spent two decades navigating the unpredictable waters of Alberta’s oilpatch, found solace in the budding renewable energy sector. Having transitioned to a role installing solar panels, Hubbard saw the industry as not just a job, but the future of energy in Alberta.

However, the recent decision by the United Conservative government to impose a six-month pause on renewable energy approvals has Hubbard, like many others in Chestermere, on edge. “It’s frustrating. It feels like we’re losing countless job opportunities,” Hubbard remarked. He currently works for the City of Medicine Hat, valuing the proximity to his family.

A recent report from the Pembina Institute, a leading clean-energy think tank, has echoed Hubbard’s concerns. The report highlights that the pause impacts 118 renewable projects, estimated at a whopping $33 billion. These projects promise employment for about 24,000 people for a year, potentially contributing $263 million in local taxes and land leases across 27 municipalities.

According to Jason Wang, the author of the report, while it’s unlikely all these projects will come to fruition, the interest in renewable investments in Alberta remains high. The existing uncertainty has led several firms to consider diverting their investments elsewhere.

While Minister of Affordability and Utilities, Nathan Neudorf, assures that no projects are being canceled, critics argue that delays introduced by the pause will significantly impact most projects that aimed to connect to the grid by 2025.

Nagwan Al-Guneid, the New Democrat Opposition’s energy spokesperson, emphasized the importance of Alberta capitalizing on the worldwide renewable energy investment boom. She noted that investments in renewable energy globally are expected to touch $2.3 trillion this year, with solar investments overtaking fossil fuels.

However, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith maintains the province’s commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions during production, emphasizing Alberta’s reluctance to transition away from oil and gas.

Reflecting the sentiments of many in Chestermere, Hubbard opines, “The world is progressing, but it feels like our province is being left behind. We need to think about our future, not just stick to the past.”