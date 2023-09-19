Rise in E. coli Cases Linked to Calgary Daycares Alarms Chestermere Parents

Parents in Chestermere and surrounding areas have had their anxieties tested as the number of E. coli cases related to an outbreak in several Calgary daycares continued to rise. However, in a silver lining, doctors are reporting fewer children in hospitals with grave health issues.

As of last week, the count stands at 310 lab-confirmed instances of the infection. With the outbreak’s announcement on September 4th linked to 11 daycares in Calgary, this recent rise in numbers is understandably alarming for parents.

However, Dr. Tania Principi, an authority in paediatric emergency medicine at Alberta Children’s Hospital, provides a perspective of calm. She addressed the media, explaining, “While the numbers have shot up in recent days, most are results from earlier tests. Thankfully, we’re witnessing fewer new children coming in with the illness.”

To further buoy this sentiment, 14 children have been sent home since the outbreak’s onset, but 21 are still under care. A concerning 20 of these have developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a condition impacting the blood and kidneys. Notably, seven of them are currently undergoing peritoneal dialysis, a procedure essential for kidney failure patients.

Still, Dr. Principi remains cautiously optimistic. “While the number of children needing dialysis remains stable, we anticipate we’re nearing the peak of the outbreak,” she said.

This incident has not only strained health services but also brought out the inherent sense of community Chestermere is known for. Fundraisers are sprouting up to aid families whose young ones fell ill. One such initiative is led by Cathy Wang, a Calgary engineer and a parent herself. Along with other parents, she has initiated a GoFundMe account to assist affected families, providing them with meals, care packages, and comfort during these trying times.

Wang emphasized the lack of institutional support the families were getting, noting, “While medical professionals are doing their bit, there’s been an absence of support from daycares and other agencies. Parents cannot work since they need to be by their children’s side, and many do not qualify for employment insurance.”

In a related development, the daycares in question have been granted permission to operate again. Dr. Francesco Rizzuti, the medical officer for health in Calgary, ensured that reopening only occurred post thorough inspection and sanitation. The daycares have undergone extensive cleaning and adjustments to their processes to prioritize the children’s and staff’s well-being.

However, recent revelations by Alberta Health Services about a central kitchen serving the daycares being shut down due to improper sanitation and live cockroaches raise further concerns.

“We’re still seeking the outbreak’s source, but the most probable cause seems to be food from this central kitchen,” remarked Rizzuti.

For Chestermere parents, while these events have been unsettling, they serve as a reminder of the community’s strength and resilience in the face of adversity.