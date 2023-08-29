The Cherished Volunteer

Imagine giving your time, resources, and energy to an organization; the only thing you wanted in return was to see the organization succeed. Sacrificing time with your friends and family, possibly even taking time away from your paying job, and putting in long hours all for a cause that you strongly believe in can be very rewarding,

However, in the not-for-profit world, attracting and retaining volunteers is a challenge -sometimes the most significant – that the organization may face. So why is that?

Have we become a society that doesn’t feel the need to give back?

Are we so busy in our lives and careers that the thought of volunteering is tossed aside?

I don’t believe either of those statements are true. I think there are many good-hearted individuals in our communities who want to give back and be very hands-on in the comings and goings of their community.

So why is it so difficult to attract and retain volunteers? I have a few theories.

For over 20 years, I have volunteered with many non-profits and in various capacities. All these were very rewarding, and I am proud of my service. But when I reflect on my time with most of those organizations, finding volunteers was always a significant challenge. Finding volunteers took time, whether for a one-time need or ongoing term – and can be very frustrating.

There used to be a running joke in my community that when the call for volunteers would go out, there were always the same faces around the table. I could still sit here today and rattle off a list of those I would expect to put their hands in the air if a volunteer call-out went out; those are the cherished volunteers.

Several years ago, I took part in a board training course, and part of it discussed the challenge of volunteers. The question was asked on how volunteers liked to be recognized. Interestingly, most in the room said they didn’t want recognition. A simple ‘thank you’ meant the world to them as opposed to a grand gesture. Interesting.

Here are a few things I’ve learned along the way that could help you attract and retain the cherished volunteer:

Realize They Have Lives. If you are a Board Chair or President, understand that the others serving with you (notice I said with) have lives outside your organization. They might have children, a career, or volunteer for multiple organizations. So you should be grateful for what time they can give to your cause and not make them feel guilty for not being able to provide around-the-clock service.

Set The Expectation Early. I always say people do better when they know what is expected. I would argue that the first or possibly most important question that should be asked when you are onboarding a new volunteer is, “How much time can you give?” As the board chair, you should carefully listen to the response to that question and assess how that volunteer will fit into your organization. If you are talking with someone who can give a couple of hours a month, it might serve you and your organization well to not onboarding them into a position that needs someone daily. Should the volunteer seem interested in a particular role with your organization, ensure you are brutally honest about the details of the part and the time commitment. Don’t sugarcoat it or downplay the time commitment because you are desperate for volunteers.

Show Gratitude. Thankfulness and gratitude are becoming a lost art. Saying thank you takes less than a second… and yet isn’t said enough, especially regarding volunteers. Consider what your volunteers are sacrificing to be at that event or meeting. Consider what they might be going through in their personal lives or the day they might have had, yet still showed up to help you. Say thank you – and mean it – it’s easy!

Don’t Pick Favourites. A volunteer is a volunteer is a volunteer. Just because one can give 20+ hours a week and one can give 2 hours a month does not make one better. Volunteers will bring different strengths, talents, and availability – but don’t pick favourites. If you will recognize one, you must ensure you have a plan to acknowledge all. Boards and committees should not be cliques.

There Is No I In Team. If you could do it alone, you would – so when speaking about your organization, whether in presentations, to the media or socially, drop the ‘I’ statements from your vocabulary. As the Board Chair, you may have been with the organization the longest, been one of its founding members, etc.…. But nothing will make those serving with you feel less valued than hearing the head of the organization take all the credit for the hard work a group does.

Our not-for-profit organizations are crucial to the makeup of our communities. The selfless people who are the fabric of those organizations are the cherished volunteers. Treat and appreciate them well; they will be your biggest asset!