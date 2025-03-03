He’s Diving in the Buff!

The smallest of Canada’s diving ducks, and perhaps the scarcest one in the nation as well, the Bufflehead is truly a striking wildfowl species. Known as a sea to tree duck, this diminutive duck, weighing in at 450 grams, is striking in appearance. Males are colourful. Sporting a white body, black back, and an iridescent head that is wrapped by a large white patch on the back of the head, this species is more than camera worthy. Females are more demurely hued with grey-brown feathers, highlighted with a white patch. Wing patches are white on both sexes, with the males wearing larger patches. When diving, the bright pink feet are clearly visible and eye catching. The bill is short, wide and a dark grey in hue.

Although numerous Buffleheads will migrate to Canada’s west and east coasts, the Bow River is an over-wintering home to a small number of these diving ducks. One can enjoy watching these energetic wildfowl along the river banks in Carburn Park. This shallow stretch of the river is ideal for diving to the bottom and searching for insect larvae and crustaceans. Aquatic plant seeds also supply energy, as do snails and freshwater clams.

In looking out over the river, the observant birder can see the beginnings of Buffleheads pairing up for spring. Males head-bob or take a short flight with its wings lowered as well as it tail and head. Landing is if it were water-skiing, males will then flutter their wings to terminate their “romantic” display.

To create the next generation of Buffleheads, migratory destinations in Alberta include the boreal forests and prairie parkland regions in the northern part of the province. The advantage of being a small duck is that the Bufflehead can use the nest holes of Northern Flickers, a common woodpecker species. After incubating the eggs for a month, the hatchlings arrive and are ready for the “parachute” of life in 36 hours. Imagine taking that leap into the world from a nest hole landing on the ground and following the female to a water source. For these tiny ducks, survival is a hazardous experience. Aside from the dangers of the parachute adventure, once in the water, these tiny ducklings may become prey for northern pike or they may die in their early days due to cold weather. In short, about half of the ducklings will not make to their first flight.

Unique in name as well, “Bufflehead” is a combination of two words: “buffalo” and “head”. The interpretation of its scientific name, “Bucephala abeola” is “white buffalo head”. In looking at the male, one does indeed see a large head, relative to the size of its body, shawled in white. Is it worth a trip to Carburn Park? We encourage birding enthusiasts and naturalists to not only enjoy the walk, but see one of the rarest diving ducks, diving in the buff.

