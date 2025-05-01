Spending Time With a Robin

April 6th was truly a warm and wonderful day. Early in the morning we spent time at the Inglewood Bird Sanctuary and were happy to see a number of Wood Ducks both in the water and yes, up in the trees, Upon returning home, the great weather couldn’t go to waste. Starting from home, with the Rockhopper tires taut, it was time to cycle to Ralph Klein Environmental Park. I must admit, the freedom of cycling when compared to all other forms of transportation, other than walking, is unbeatable. The irrigation canal cycling trails provide wonderful access across Calgary. Here and there, a bench and bicycle stand await use. With a camera in the backpack, a chance to catch nature in action is but a click away.

On the return cycle from the park, a rest was in order for this seventy year old frame. Close to the HeatherGlen Golf Course is a quiet rest stop for cyclists. A few years back, one could sit on a bench and peer out over a sizable slough, that held numerous species, including the Virginia Rail, a rarity in this area. Today it’s almost completely dry and overgrown with grasses and low shrubs. Sitting on a bench, bicycle now parked, and surrounded by silence, my attention was drawn to a single robin that was clearly on the hunt.

Taking short hops, then cocking its head to the side, and finally crouching just a bit, a quick, efficient movement of the robin resulted in its catch of a grub, Another hop was followed by a focused look into the grass, followed by stillness and then a strike to nab an insect. Watching this hunter in action, on a quiet Sunday afternoon, gives a feeling one is miles away from the busyness of the world. Snapping a few photos of the robin as it searched for insects, then moving into the shady area of dried out shrubs, the robin moved about its life sustaining work.

Living on average just two years in the wild, robins will raise up to three broods in a season to sustain populations. Life’s challenges, bright lights at night and traffic noise during the day have changed the behavior of robins. Robin songs are higher pitched to overcome traffic and city robins sing earlier due in part to the brightness of urban areas. A short and potentially dangerous life is likely in store for a feathered friend.

It was time to continue the bike ride home on the canal trail and back to Chestermere. The thirty-five kilometre round trip was rewarding in many ways. A sense of fatigue, satisfaction and the knowledge that birds, especially this one robin, are back, made April 6th a truly amazing day.

