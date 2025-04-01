TWITCHERS ENJOY FUR TOO

Elaine and I stare into the abyss, that of being full blown “twitchers” — that someone who takes time to pursue rare birds and will travel almost anywhere in an instant to add to their life list, only then to be known as “tally-hunters” or “tick-hunters”. Thankfully, aside from enjoying the company of birds, we will take breaks from birding In fact, our eyes seek out the other wild inhabitants within the city boundaries and beyond.

In a recent trip to the Ralph Klein Environmental Park in southeast Calgary, a furry surprise made an appearance. Furtively moving through the tall grass near a small bridge across an outflow, was a mink! Sporting short legs, a long, thick neck, a broad head, and short, rounded ears, all covered in a deep brown coat, this mink was eye-catching. Enhancing its appearance were the white markings on the throat, chest and underparts. Well aware of our presence, it stopped, checked us out, and moved slowly along the bridge, snooping and sniffing here and there. This park is a fine habitat for mink, with plenty of shoreline dotted with crevices to inspect. Menu items include frogs, fish, salamanders, crayfish, mice voles, muskrats, aquatic birds and bird eggs. .

This past week, Elaine had been out birding at Elliston Park while I was doing housework. Walking along the fence that separates the park from the garbage truck garage, a once in a lifetime event occurred. Scurrying across an open area, accelerating at a high speed, was a Red Fox, carrying a recently deceased rabbit in its jaws. Elaine took aim with her camera and pressed the shutter button, trying to catch the flying fur ball preparing to cross 68th Street and then to hide in the Rotary/Mattamy Wetlands. Sadly she too, was a hare short of time when taking a picture.

Over a month ago, while birding at Griffith Woods along the Elbow River, lady luck smiled upon us. We had the great opportunity to spend about five minutes taking pictures of alces alces, — a moose! Intent on munching through willow tips and aspen branches and totally aware of our presence, “Bullwinkle” exuded serenity and inner peace, all in a world appearing to have gone mad.

While visiting friends at the group campsite area at Wyndham-Carseland Provincial Park, a potentially smelly situation turned into a great experience. Over at the outhouse, Elaine spotted a sizable family of baby skunks, moving as if they were being herded by some invisible force. No adult skunk was around. When the door of the outhouse was closed, the blend of black and white young would scurry and head quickly into the den, conveniently located under that very outhouse.

Be it feathered or hairy, “twitcher” or not, nature provides much to appreciate for those who wish to see life at its very best.

