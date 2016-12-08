Every year I speak to a few hundred kids about honey bees and the importance of caring for our gardens and neighbours. I remember last year, before the bylaws were changed to allow beekeeping, that a class of grade two students took it upon themselves to change the local laws. After my visit, they rallied together and wrote letters to our mayor. On coloured paper with crayons and markers, they laid out in no uncertain terms the value of honey bees and that Chestermere should change the laws. The stack of letters, decorated with flowers and bees, arrived on the Mayor’s desk.

When I heard about what these students did I was proud of them and I contacted Mayor Matthews. It was hardly a protest on the front steps of city hall, but I wanted to make sure that everything was alright. She was delighted that these kids would engage in the political process with so much enthusiasm. She wrote, “It’s one of the great things about getting kids involved in issues around town; they have no boundaries to dissuade them from pursuing their dreams.” Mayor Patricia Matthews’ words are so true. These kids learned that when do something together, they can make great things happen. They know that pursuing dreams together, as a team, is better than going it alone. When our kids learn that kind words, a thoughtful plan, and teamwork can get things done, then their future (and ours) looks bright.

Is there something you are passionate about? Something that would make our city amazing? Something that would better the lives of others? To bring about positive change in Chestermere we cannot go it alone. We cannot sit on the sidelines. We need to share our dreams, together.

After all, your neighbourhood is changed more by your example, then by your demands. When we work together, great things happen.

If you’re ready to do great things in your community, how do you put together your dream team? The best way, according to community developer Wendy McCaig, is to discover the assets in your neighbourhood? ‘Asset mapping’ is all about finding out where people and shared passions might be found in your community.

Do you hope for more regular community gatherings? Perhaps others hope for the same. Do you desire a stronger business community? Maybe you get excited about summer kids activities, or winter ice hockey. Whatever your passion, there are others who may also share your interests. Not only are these people potential partners in bringing your passions to life, but they may become your dream team.

I did not know if there would be anyone interested in honey bees when I started having those conversations three years ago. Today I know dozens of people, fellow beekeeping and gardening enthusiasts, who share my passion. Every year over fifty people gather at my summer honey tasting event to talk about bees.

When we started Lake Ridge Community Church, we hoped and prayed that others would share our passion for following Jesus and loving our neighbourhoods. Today hundreds are connected through this amazing group, and we grow and develop every year.

When we aim to do good, to love well, and to lead by example – we will find allies. Gathering a dream team of people begins with passionate people who, as our Mayor said about those grade two kids, “have no boundaries to dissuade them from perusing their dreams.”

What would your dream team look like?