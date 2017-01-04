Changes made to business License bylaw

City Council approved changes to the business license bylaw at the Dec, 19 meeting.

Specifically, the council review changes affecting taxi and livery service in Chestermere.

“Council took additional time to consider the requested changes to this bylaw to try to ensure all efforts were put in place to support Chestermere businesses.

We expect that the new wording around taxi service will do that,” said Chestermere Mayor Patricia Matthews.

This bylaw defines which licenses a business needs to operate in Chestermere.

License fees for taxi and limousines based in Chestermere were reduced.

“In the new bylaw, Chestermere-based taxis and limousines will only pay $100 for a business license, they previously paid $150,” said David Petrovich, Economic Development Officer for Chestermere.

The bylaw has also been expanded to allow for ride sharing companies such as Uber to operate in Chestermere.

“In addition, the bylaw now requires that any taxi picking up residents in Chestermere will require a Chestermere business license,” said Petrovich.

This means that taxi from Calgary are now required to hold a Chestermere business license to pick up fares in the city.

These changes even the playing field for livery services based in Chestermere.

“Our municipal neighbours require livery vehicles that are picking up customers in their municipalities to have their municipal license,” he said.

“Chestermere wants livery vehicles available to serve residents and the bylaw provides the foundation for an increase in local taxis, limousines and Uber/ride-share services,” said Petrovich.

He also believes that these changes will address the need for an increase in taxi services during peak ridership periods.

Petrovich said that the Business License Bylaw has been revised to significantly reduce the costs for residents.

“We believe this will help support local businesses and entrepreneurship in our community,” he said.